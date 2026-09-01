Pitching Prospect Luis De Leon Could Carve Out a Role in Orioles' Playoff Push

Baltimore Orioles left-handed pitching prospect Luis De León made his Triple-A debut on Aug. 1. Now, one month later, the 23-year-old appears set to showcase his talents in the big leagues.

De León, Baltimore's No. 7 prospect on MLB Pipeline for 2026, has been promoted to the majors, the team announced on Tuesday. The young southpaw will be making his MLB debut when he's called on to toe the rubber in the big leagues for the first time.

The Orioles signed De León out of the Dominican Republic in December 2021, and he's steadily climbed through the minors since then. The 6-foot-3 lefty made his Double-A debut last year and now has just seven Triple-A appearances under his belt ahead of his first stint in the majors. With Baltimore battling for the third American League Wild Card spot, the organization clearly thinks the top prospect can make an impact down the stretch.

What can Luis De León add to the Orioles' pitching staff in 2026?

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Baltimore Orioles pitcher Luis De Leon during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, De León has posted a 4.73 ERA in 26 games in the minors this year, racking up 121 strikeouts in 99 innings. The left-hander began 2026 with the Double-A Chesapeake Baysox, producing a 4.33 ERA in 19 starts. The 23-year-old was then promoted to Triple-A for the first time at the end of July and spent all of August with the Norfolk Tides. In his first seven Triple-A appearances, the young hurler had a 6.50 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 11 walks in 18 innings.

Most notably, De León came out of the bullpen in his last four outings with Norfolk. That suggests the southpaw will likely be used as a reliever in his first stint with the Orioles. And if he sees immediate success in the majors, the top prospect could become an important left-handed option in Baltimore's bullpen over the next few weeks.

The Orioles head into Tuesday's action with a 69-69 record, just a half-game back of the American League's third and final Wild Card spot. After sending catcher Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline, Baltimore might not have expected to be in this position in early September. But now, De León could help the Orioles get back to the postseason.