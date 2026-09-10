Shohei Ohtani Injury Creates Opportunity for Dodgers Prospect Josue De Paula

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to place four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani on the injured list, which reportedly opens the door for the team to turn to their No. 1 prospect.

Outfielder Josue De Paula, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, is expected to be called up to the big leagues on Friday, according to ESPN's Alden González. Ohtani has recently been dealing with injuries to his left knee, right biceps, neck, and left hip. With the 32-year-old reportedly going on the injured list now, the Dodgers can use their top prospect as their designated hitter.

De Paula will be making his MLB debut if he's officially added to Los Angeles' roster. Most notably, the 21-year-old has yet to play in Triple-A. But based on his success at the plate with the Double-A Tulsa Drillers in 2026, the Dodgers must be confident enough that the lefty-swinging slugger can produce in the majors despite skipping Triple-A.

What should Dodgers fans expect from Josue De Paula in 2026?

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall, De Paula is arguably having the best offensive season of his professional career. In 124 Double-A games this year, the 21-year-old has a .303 batting average, a .401 on-base percentage, and a .948 OPS with 27 home runs, 104 RBIs, and 31 stolen bases. He's one of just 14 players in the minors to reach a triple-digit RBI total so far in 2026.

Last year, De Paula hit .250 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases in 102 games across two minor league levels. In 2024, he produced a .268 batting average with 10 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 27 stolen bases in 108 games. So, the young slugger has more homers in 2026 than he did in 2024 and 2025 combined, and his 106 total RBIs from those previous two seasons are barely more than his 104 this year.

It's unclear exactly how long Ohtani will be sidelined. But De Paula is expected to fill in as the Dodgers' DH while their two-way star is out, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. Many baseball fans will be curious to see how the 21-year-old performs in his first stint in the majors.