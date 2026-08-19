Dodgers' Josue De Paula Adds Signature Moment to Double-A Highlight Reel

The Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 1 prospect, outfielder Josue De Paula, put his clutch gene on display in his latest performance for the Double-A Tulsa Drillers.

De Paula, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 overall prospect for 2026, belted a walk-off home run on Tuesday night. With Tulsa trailing 6-5 in the bottom of the 10th inning, the lefty-swinging outfielder launched a three-run shot to right-center field, giving the Drillers an 8-6 victory over the Amarillo Sod Poodles, the Double-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

For De Paula, this walk-off blast is just the most recent highlight from his remarkable 2026 campaign. The 21-year-old is hitting .320 with six homers and 15 RBIs in 14 games so far this month. If the top prospect blasts one more long ball before the calendar flips to September, he'll have more home runs in August than any other month this season.

Josue De Paula has been turning heads all year

Feb 19, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Josue De Paula poses for a portrait during photo day at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Simply put, De Paula has enjoyed a breakout season in 2026. The 21-year-old has a .314 batting average, a .411 on-base percentage, and a .968 OPS with 23 home runs, 91 RBIs, and 29 stolen bases in 106 Double-A games this year. In 2025, the young outfielder hit .250 with 12 homers, 44 RBIs, and 32 stolen bases in 102 minor league games. So, his next home run will give him twice as many long balls as he hit last year, which was his previous career high in the minors. He also needs to swipe four more bags to set a new personal best for stolen bases in a single season.

With the Dodgers trying to capture their third consecutive World Series title this year, the team made the blockbuster deal of the trade deadline by acquiring Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal. In that trade, Los Angeles notably sent outfield prospect Zyhir Hope to the Tigers, keeping De Paula in the Dodgers' farm system.

While some Los Angeles fans probably wouldn't mind seeing De Paula make his MLB debut this season, he'll most likely continue his development in the minors, with his eyes on a potential call-up to the big leagues in 2027. But it'll be interesting to see if the Dodgers decide to keep the top prospect at Double-A or give him his first taste of Triple-A action to end 2026.