What Latest Shohei Ohtani Injury News Means for Dodgers, Rest of MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has shared a couple of important updates on two-way star Shohei Ohtani.

Ohtani is currently dealing with injuries to his left knee, right biceps, neck, and left hip, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya. That's sidelined the 32-year-old since Thursday, and he's missing his fourth consecutive game on Sunday night. But Roberts said the four-time MVP could be back in the Dodgers' lineup on Monday "if all goes well" on Sunday, according to Ardaya.

In addition, Roberts commented on whether Ohtani will pitch again in 2026. The right-hander last toed the rubber for Los Angeles on July 3. While the Dodgers manager didn't say the six-time All-Star has been shut down from returning to the mound this year, he pointed out that "we can all do the math," according to Ardaya, suggesting that time is running out for that to be a possibility.

Takeaways following Dave Roberts' updates on Shohei Ohtani

Sep 5, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Roki Sasaki (left) and pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) watch the game against the Washington Nationals from the dugout during the eighth inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on Roberts' comments, it appears Ohtani might not pitch again in 2026. If he does, the right-hander would most likely have to be used as a reliever because he seemingly won't have enough time to ramp back up to a starter's workload this fall. Either way, one of the Dodgers' top priorities right now should be making sure their superstar gets as healthy as possible heading into the postseason.

Los Angeles is currently 85-57 this season and has a 10-game lead at the top of the National League West. Realistically, that means the Dodgers could rest Ohtani as long as they need to this month. But still, Los Angeles would likely prefer to get their MVP contender back in the lineup as soon as possible.

Heading into the final weeks of the 2026 season, some questions remain regarding the back-to-back World Series champions. MLB insider Ken Rosenthal recently shared his "legitimate concern" with Los Angeles' offense. Add in the Dodgers' series losses to the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves in August, and the defending champs might not be as invincible right now as some fans previously believed.

It goes without saying that the Dodgers are a much more dangerous team when Ohtani is healthy. With that in mind, the status of Los Angeles' superstar down the stretch could impact whether the Dodgers earn a first-round bye and the National League playoff picture as a whole. Therefore, many baseball fans will be anxiously awaiting the next updates on the lefty-swinging slugger.