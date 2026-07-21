Spencer Jones Reportedly Among 'Key Pieces' Yankees Could Trade at Deadline

Two of the New York Yankees' top outfield prospects from recent years are reportedly expected to be prominently featured in trade talks over the next few weeks.

Outfielders Spencer Jones and Jasson Domínguez are currently viewed as "two of the key pieces the Yankees are planning to use as trade assets ahead of the trade deadline," according to reporter Francys Romero. While this doesn't necessarily mean either player will be traded, it's noteworthy that their names are already coming up with the deadline looming on Aug. 3.

Jones, the Yankees' No. 6 prospect for 2026 on MLB Pipeline, made his MLB debut earlier this year, while Domínguez is receiving regular playing time in the majors right now with three-time MVP Aaron Judge sidelined due to his right rib stress fracture. But it seems New York's front office might be gauging the market surrounding the two outfielders to try to upgrade the team's roster in other areas.

Yankees seemingly have some tough decisions to make soon

Jul 4, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Jasson Domínguez (24) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even before this recent report, the Yankees were expected to be one of the most intriguing teams to monitor ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. With Judge injured, New York could elect not to be major buyers at the deadline. At the same time, the Yankees have the second-most wins in the American League right now and most likely view themselves as one of the top contenders in the AL.

The general expectation is that New York will try to acquire relievers and a righty-swinging catcher at the deadline. While San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller and Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman are two of the names that have been heavily mentioned in Yankees trade rumors, it's unclear if either player will actually be dealt.

Looking at New York's farm system, the franchise has just three outfielders but 21 pitchers in its top-30 prospects for 2026 on MLB Pipeline. While the Yankees have a lot of pitching depth in the minors, potential trade partners may view Jones and Domínguez as more enticing options. Either way, a lot of New York fans are going to be extremely curious to see how the next couple of weeks unfold and whether the two young outfielders will still be a part of the organization after early August.