How Cody Bellinger's Injury Shakes Up Yankees' Trade Deadline Plans, Outfield Market

The New York Yankees may have to reconsider at least part of their reported approach to the 2026 trade deadline following the latest news regarding All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger.

Bellinger landed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a left hamstring strain. The 31-year-old left the Yankees' game on Saturday in the eighth inning after appearing to injure himself while running out a double. The former MVP is expected to head back to New York to undergo further testing on his hamstring on Monday, according to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

It's unclear right now how much time Bellinger will miss. For the moment, outfield prospect Spencer Jones was called up to the majors to replace the three-time All-Star on the active roster. But with Aaron Judge already on the sidelines as well, the Yankees could now be forced to consider pursuing an outfielder before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

Which outfielders could be on the move over the next week?

Jun 22, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) catches a fly ball against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the seventh inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First and foremost, Bellinger's injury could have an impact on a couple of young outfielders who may have otherwise been on the move. Earlier in the week, reports suggested that Jones and Jasson Domínguez are two "key pieces" the Yankees would consider using as trade chips at the deadline. But now, New York's short-term plan appears to be using Jones and Domínguez in the outfield alongside Trent Grisham.

If the Yankees still elect to trade Domínguez or Jones to upgrade their roster in another way, the organization would essentially have to consider adding an outfielder. The Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton would likely be one of the top targets for any outfield-needy teams, but the three-time All-Star has regularly said he wants to remain with the Twins whenever trade rumors start swirling. Some of the other outfielders who could be trade candidates include the Colorado Rockies' Mickey Moniak and Jake McCarthy, the St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar, the Kansas City Royals' Lane Thomas, and the New York Mets' Luis Robert Jr.

For now, the next update on Bellinger's hamstring injury could loom large in terms of what moves the Yankees make over the next week. And New York's approach to the deadline will likely impact which players are (and aren't) available for other teams to target.