Yankees Turn to Revitalized Anthony Volpe Following Key Infield Injury

The New York Yankees are giving one of their young infielders another chance in the majors.

New York has recalled Anthony Volpe from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, the Yankees announced on Thursday. This move comes after second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. went on the 10-day injured list with a right thumb sprain. Chisholm appeared to suffer the injury while diving into second base on Tuesday.

Volpe's return to the Yankees comes just over a month after he was optioned to Triple-A when New York called up shortstop George Lombard Jr. for his MLB debut. Following his demotion last month, the 25-year-old has been swinging a hot bat for the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and gaining experience at a couple of positions around the diamond. And now, the 2023 American League Gold Glove Award winner at shortstop is ready to bring his newfound defensive flexibility to the Bronx.

How will the Yankees use Anthony Volpe down the stretch in 2026?

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) and second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) high-five after the game against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Volpe will immediately be tested in his new role with the Yankees upon his return to the majors. The 25-year-old is playing second base and batting ninth for New York on Thursday against the Colorado Rockies. This marks the first time that the 2019 first-round draft pick will play a defensive position other than shortstop in the big leagues. The young infielder has made 21 career appearances at second base in the minors, and 19 of those have come this year in Triple-A. He's also played three games at third base for the RailRiders in 2026.

Offensively, Volpe has been scorching hot at the plate over the last couple of weeks. The former top prospect hit .440 (11-for-25) with three home runs in seven Triple-A games this month. Since Aug. 26, he's launched six homers in his past 12 games.

Volpe has a .240 batting average, a .325 on-base percentage, and a .647 OPS with one homer, 19 RBIs, and seven stolen bases in 56 games in the majors this year. But now, he'll try to replicate his recent success in the minors with the Yankees while making his first appearance at another spot on the infield in the big leagues.