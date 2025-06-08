NASCAR Live Race Updates: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Pre-Race Updates
NASCAR To Announce Major Partner at Michigan
NASCAR is set to announce a new "major partner" on Sunday at Michigan International Speedway. The announcement is set for 1:00 PM ET, and it will take place on the pre-race stage at the 2-mile speedway.
While no defining details were given, the announcement is expected to be that RAM will join the manufacturers in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series field for the 2026 season, signaling a return of Dodge in the NASCAR National Series ranks.
NASCAR Reveals Official Timeline of FireKeepers Casino 400 Pre-Race Festivities
- 1:00 PM ET: Drivers Meeting
- 1:25 PM ET: Driver Introductions
- 2:01 PM ET: Invocation
- 2:02 PM ET: Canadian National Anthem
- 2:03 PM ET: American National Anthem
- 2:10 PM ET: Command to Start Engines
- 2:19 PM ET: Green Flag
Seeding for $1 Million NASCAR In-Season Tournament Begins at Michigan
While the first-ever NASCAR In-Season Tournament isn't set to begin until the June 28 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), the next three races will be a pivotal component of who will walk away with the $1 million bonus.
The seeding for the five-race 32-driver tournament will be set based on the best overall finishes for drivers at Michigan International Speedway, Mexico City, and Pocono Raceway.
A win at Michigan International Speedway would ensure that a driver will not be seeded any lower than third for the in-season tournament, which will see pairings of drivers face off head-to-head with the highest finisher in the tournament races advancing to the next round of the tournament.
After the opening four races of the tournament, the 32-driver field will be whittled down to just two drivers, who will battle it out head-to-head in the Brickyard 400, the final race of the tournament.
Click here for an in-depth breakdown of the five-race in-season tournament schedule, as well as the list of the 32 drivers eligible.
FireKeepers Casino 400 Pre-Race Info
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be televised on Prime Video, the third of five NASCAR Cup Series races to be covered by the streaming service this season. The Prime Video pre-race show will begin at 1:30 PM ET, and the official race broadcast will kick off on Prime Video at 2:00 PM ET.
The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 200 laps around the 2-mile oval, which equates to a 400-mile race distance.
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 45. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 120. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 200, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
The top-10 finishers in Stages 1, 2, and 3 will also receive regular-season championship points. The Stage Winners will receive 10 points for the Stage Win, and the point total will decrease by one point for the top-10 finishers in each Stage.
Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.
Chase Briscoe Continues Recent Run of Qualifying Dominance; Scores Third Consecutive Pole
Chase Briscoe had just two NASCAR Cup Series poles through his first 144 starts. After securing his third-consecutive pole position on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, Briscoe has now racked up four poles in his last 15 attempts.
Briscoe's latest pole-winning run came with a 36.826-second (195.514 mph) lap time in qualifying for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400. Briscoe topped Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch by 0.027 seconds to score the pole.
FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
19
Chase Briscoe
36.826
195.514
2
8
Kyle Busch
36.853
195.371
3
11
Denny Hamlin
36.861
195.328
4
24
William Byron
36.878
195.238
5
5
Kyle Larson
36.889
195.180
6
17
Chris Buescher
36.908
195.090
7
21
Josh Berry
36.920
195.016
8
54
Ty Gibbs
36.927
194.979
9
23
Bubba Wallace
36.937
194.926
10
38
Zane Smith
36.937
194.926
