NASCAR Live Race Updates: NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race and NASCAR All-Star Open at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's races as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the NASCAR All-Star Open and NASCAR All-Star Race, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the races, finishing results, and more.
All-Star Race Updates
NASCAR All-Star Race Info
The NASCAR All-Star Race will be televised on FS1 and can be streamed on the FOX Sports App with a valid television provider login. Television coverage of the event will begin at 8:00 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the event's radio broadcast.
The winner of Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race will take home $1 million, and the overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's All-Star Race, is a total of $2,421,400.
The race distance is 250 laps around the 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway, which equates to a 156.25-mile race distance. The race will have a competition break at or around Lap 100.
Unique wrinkles within the format of the 2025 NASCAR All-Star Race include a Promoter's Caution, as well as an in-race Manufacturer's Showdown.
As for the Promoter's Caution, if it is to be utilized, Marcus Smith must call for the caution prior to Lap 220, and if a caution falls after Lap 200, the Promoter's Caution will also be off the table.
The Manufacturer's Showdown will pit an equal number of cars from each Manufacturer in the NASCAR All-Star Race (number determined by the least represented manufacturer in the field). Manufacturer teams will be scored against each other, and not by their overall All-Star finish. The manufacturer with the lowest combined total of finishing positions will be the winning manufacturer.
In all, 23 drivers will compete in Sunday's NASCAR All-Star Race (20 are currently locked in, three more will advance from Sunday afternoon's NASCAR All-Star Open Race).
Brad Keselowski Secures Pole for All-Star Race
By turning the fastest overall time in Friday's NASCAR All-Star qualifying session, which included three laps around North Wilkesboro Speedway and a four-tire pit stop mixed into the on-track laps, Brad Keselowski took the pole position for the exhibition event that pays $1 million to win.
The remainder of the starting lineup for the NASCAR All-Star Race was set by the finishing results in the two All-Star Heat Races at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Saturday, which were won by Keselowski and Christopher Bell.
The first Heat Race set the lineup for the inside rows of the starting lineup, while the second Heat Race set the lineup for the outside rows.
NASCAR All-Star Race Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
6
Brad Keselowski
RFK Racing
Ford
2
20
Christopher Bell
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
3
1
Ross Chastain
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
4
22
Joey Logano
Team Penske
Ford
5
24
William Byron
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
6
9
Chase Elliott
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
7
12
Ryan Blaney
Team Penske
Ford
8
8
Kyle Busch
Richard Childress Racing
Chevrolet
9
48
Alex Bowman
Hendrick Motorsports
Chevrolet
10
17
Chris Buescher
RFK Racing
Ford
All-Star Open Updates
NASCAR All-Star Open Race Info
The NASCAR All-Star Open, which serves as the final chance for drivers to lock into the NASCAR All-Star Race, will be televised on FS1 and can be streamed on the FOX Sports App with a valid television provider login. Television coverage of the event will begin at 5:00 PM ET. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the event's radio broadcast.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's Open race is a total of $581,100.
The race distance is 100 laps around the 0.625-mile North Wilkesboro Speedway, which equates to a 62.5-mile race distance. The race will have a competition break at or around Lap 40.
The top-two finishers from the NASCAR All-Star Open Race will advance to the starting lineup of Sunday evening's NASCAR All-Star Race. In addition, one driver will advance to the field by way of a fan vote, which was conducted on NASCAR.com.
Shane van Gisbergen on Pole for All-Star Open Race
While it hasn't been a super stout NASCAR Cup Series rookie campaign for Shane van Gisbergen, the driver of the No. 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet took the pole position for Sunday afternoon's NASCAR All-Star Open Race in the unique All-Star qualifying format.
Through three full laps around the 0.625-mile oval, which included a four-tire pit stop mixed in, SVG turned the fastest time (88.685 seconds) of anyone in the 18-car NASCAR All-Star Open field.
Carson Hocevar will start alongside van Gisbergen in the Open.
NASCAR All-Star Open Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Team
Manufacturer
1
88
Shane van Gisbergen
Trackhouse Racing
Chevrolet
2
77
Carson Hocevar
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
3
4
Noah Gragson
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
4
71
Michael McDowell
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
5
60
Ryan Preece
RFK Racing
Ford
6
38
Zane Smith
Front Row Motorsports
Ford
7
7
Justin Haley
Spire Motorsports
Chevrolet
8
42
John Hunter Nemechek
LEGACY MOTOR CLUB
Toyota
9
54
Ty Gibbs
Joe Gibbs Racing
Toyota
10
10
Ty Dillon
Kaulig Racing
Chevrolet
