NASCAR Live Race Updates: FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan
Welcome to the Racing America On SI Live Race Updates page for the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway.
Be sure to refresh this post throughout Sunday's event as the Live Race Updates story will be updated regularly with the biggest moments from the 400-mile race around the 2-mile oval, including lead changes, crash replays, the winner of the race, finishing results, and more.
Stage 2 Updates
Lap 68: Caution No. 3
Alex Bowman was sent hard into the outside wall in Turn 2. The driver of the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet went head-on into the outside wall. Bowman's rear tires lifted off the ground completely in the extremely hard crash.
Bowman's crash was triggered by a mess that was started by contact from Austin Cindric onto Cole Custer.
Cindric, and Custer were in a four-wide battle ahead of Bowman with Riley Herbst and Daniel Suarez. Suarez went spinning and Chase Briscoe was also involved. The crash caused the race to be red flagged for cleanup.
Lap 66: Back to Green!
Chase Elliott maintains the lead on the restart, and Blaney has lost second spot to William Byron off of Turn 2, and now Kyle Larson is working on Blaney for the third spot. It looks like Blaney was able to hold Larson at bay.
Lap 60: Caution No. 2
We're under caution for the second time in the FireKeepers Casino 400, the first time for an on-track incident. On Lap 60, John Hunter Nemechek lost control of his No. 42 LEGACY MOTOR CLUB Toyota on the exit of Turn 2, and got into the outside wall. Noah Gragson would also spin out trying to avoid the incident from the low line.
Lap 58: Denny Hamlin Nearly Crashes!
In a side-by-side battle with Kyle Larson in Turns 1 and 2 on Lap 58, Denny Hamlin washed up the track, into Larson, and he nearly lost control of his No. 11 Toyota. Somehow, Hamlin held onto his car, but he has now fallen to 11th.
Lap 57: Chase Elliott Takes the Lead
Chase Elliott made a move to get by Ryan Blaney for the race lead on Lap 57. Elliott now begins to pull away as he leads his first lap of the race.
Lap 55: Buescher Drops to 10th
After restarting fourth, Chris Buescher, who won Stage 1, has dropped to the 10th position on Lap 55. However, Buescher had really good long-run speed, which he showed in the opening Stage.
Lap 53: Back to Green!
Ryan Blaney will lead the field into Turn 1 with a solid push from Carson Hocevar on the restart. Hocevar is now locked in a side-by-side battle with Denny Hamlin for the runner-up spot.
Blaney will lead Lap 53, and Chris Buescher nearly crashes into Chase Elliott in Turns 3 and 4.
Lap 49: Ryan Blaney Wins Race Off Pit Road
Ryan Blaney, who took control of last week's race at Nashville Superspeedway due to pit road, won the race off pit road on Lap 49. Blaney and the No. 12 Team Penske team gained five spots on pit road.
Top-10 drivers off of pit road:
1. 12-Ryan Blaney (+5 spots)
2. 11-Denny Hamlin (+1)
3. 77-Carson Hocevar (+7)
4. 17-Chris Buescher (-3)
5. 9-Chase Elliott (+9)
6. 8-Kyle Busch (+3)
7. 24-William Byron (-5)
8. 23-Bubba Wallace (=)
9. 5-Kyle Larson (-2)
10. 1-Ross Chastain (+10)
Stage 1 Updates
Lap 45: Buescher Wins Stage 1
Chris Buescher took the Stage 1 win in Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 over William Byron. Buescher took the lead with a pass on Byron on Lap 35, and didn't look back.
Denny Hamlin was closing in on Byron for the runner-up spot, but was unable to pull off a pass before the Stage concluded at the end of Lap 45.
FireKeepers Casino 400 Stage 1 Results
Fin
Car
Driver
Stage Points
Playoff Points
1
17
Chris Buescher
10
1
2
24
William Byron
9
--
3
11
Denny Hamlin
8
--
4
19
Chase Briscoe
7
--
5
21
Josh Berry
6
--
6
12
Ryan Blaney
5
--
7
5
Kyle Larson
4
--
8
23
Bubba Wallace
3
--
9
8
Kyle Busch
2
--
10
77
Carson Hocevar
1
--
Lap 35: Buescher Takes Lead From Byron
Chris Buescher finally was able to make it all work and he took the race lead from William Byron on Lap 35. Buescher is now starting to gap Byron. With the Stage drawing to a close, Denny Hamlin is now reeling in Byron for the runner-up spot.
Lap 34: Daniel Suarez (Vibration) Pits
Daniel Suarez, who had been running around 26th, has come to pit road for an unscheduled pit stop due to a vibration he felt behind the wheel of the No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet. The team didn't want to chance a possible tire failure.
Suarez now runs last (36th), and is one lap off the pace.
Lap 30: Gibbs Dropping Like a Rock as Buescher Pressures Byron for Lead
Chris Buescher definitely has a better car than race leader William Byron right now, but he hasn't been able to find a way around for the race lead yet. But it looks like just a matter of time. As Buescher and Byron battle it out, Denny Hamlin has gotten around Chase Briscoe for the third spot.
As this is going on, Ty Gibbs, who was up inside the top-10 not long ago, has dropped like a rock to 21st.
Lap 19: Cars With Long-Run Speed Starting to Creep Forward
Kyle Larson was able to get around Ty Gibbs for the seventh position, and a lap later, Ryan Blaney, who passed Carson Hocevar for ninth on Lap 19, also got by Gibbs for eighth. It looks like Larson, Blaney, and some of the cars that are really good on the long run, are starting to move up the running order.
Lap 18: Buescher Continues to Move Forward
Chris Buescher is now up to the runner-up spot, and he is setting sail on race leader William Byron. Buescher was able to get around polesitter Chase Briscoe for the second spot on Lap 18.
Lap 13: Buescher Moves to Third
After pressuring Denny Hamlin for several laps, Chris Buescher, the 2023 winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, was able to get by the driver of the No. 11 Toyota for the third position.
Lap 12: Lead Change No. 1
William Byron was able to get around Chase Briscoe for the race lead on Lap 12 with some side-drafting down the backstretch. Byron leads in the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, and he put an end to Briscoe's 11 laps led to start Sunday's race.
Lap 10 Running Order
Here is the running order at Lap 10 of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan:
1. 19-Chase Briscoe
2. 24-William Byron
3. 11-Denny Hamlin
4. 17-Chris Buescher
5. 18-Kyle Busch
6. 21-Josh Berry
7. 54-Ty Gibbs
8. 5-Kyle Larson
9. 77-Carson Hocevar
10. 12-Ryan Blaney
Lap 3: Tyler Reddick is FLYING!
Tyler Reddick, the defending winner of this event, has worked his way inside of the top-20 by the end of Lap 3. Reddick, who initially qualified 12th, had to start the race from the rear of the field after unapproved adjustments were made to his car after Saturday's qualifying session.
Reddick has gone from 36th to 19th already.
Lap 2: William Byron Up to P2, Busch Slides to Fourth
William Byron has climbed up to the runner-up spot on Lap 2, and he has his No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet tucked in very tightly behind Briscoe's No. 19 Toyota. Kyle Busch, who started from the second position, and challenged Briscoe for the lead on Lap 1, has fallen to fourth.
2:23 PM ET: Green Flag!
The green flag is flying for the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Chase Briscoe, who chose to start the race in the outside lane, is leading the field into Turn 1. Kyle Busch is attempting to mount a challenge, and he pulls alongside Briscoe at the end of the straightaway.
They're still side-by-side for the lead down the backstretch. Busch poked slightly ahead in Turn 3, but Briscoe got a massive run off of Turn 4, and he will lead the opening lap from the pole.
Pre-Race Updates
Tyler Reddick (Unapproved Adjustments) to Start at Rear of the Field
Tyler Reddick will drop to the rear of the field on the pace laps of Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway after his No. 45 23XI Racing team made unapproved adjustments to his Toyota Camry XSE after Saturday's practice and qualifying sessions.
The No. 45 team changed a diffuser skirt following qualifying after Reddick suffered a flat tire in Saturday's practice session, which caused damage to the original diffuser skirt on his race car.
Reddick, the defnding winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan, was set to roll from the 12th starting position prior to the detemination that he would have to drop to the rear of the field.
2:11 PM ET: Detoit Lions' Kerby Joseph Delivers Thunderous Command
The 36 cars in the field for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway have roared to life after a very impassioned command to start engines from Kerby Joseph. Joseph is a Safety for the Detroit Lions National Football League organization.
All that is left before the green flag flies to signify the start of Sunday's race are the pace laps.
2:03 PM ET: Invocation, National Anthems, and Flyover Complete!
The pre-race invocation, Canadian National Anthem, American National Anthem, and the flyover prior to the start of Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway have been completed.
Michigan International Speedway's Lisa Boscom performed the Canadian National Anthem, while the American National Anthem was performed by Staff Sergeant Melan Smartt of the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America.
The flyover was conducted by The Hooligans Flight Team, a formation flight team for hire out of Michigan.
Ram Trucks to Return to NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026
In an announcement on the pre-race stage at Michigan International Speedway prior to the start of Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400, Ram Trucks announced that it will return to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2026, ending a 13-year hiatus for the brand in the series.
Ram Trucks will join Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota as the fourth manufacturer in the series next year.
The brand did not announce any driver or team pairings for its new NASCAR program for next season on Sunday, but Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram Brand says those details will all be announced later this year.
Click here for all of the details on the return of Ram Trucks to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.
NASCAR Reveals Official Timeline of FireKeepers Casino 400 Pre-Race Festivities
- 1:00 PM ET: Drivers Meeting
- 1:25 PM ET: Driver Introductions
- 2:01 PM ET: Invocation
- 2:02 PM ET: Canadian National Anthem
- 2:03 PM ET: American National Anthem
- 2:10 PM ET: Command to Start Engines
- 2:19 PM ET: Green Flag
Seeding for $1 Million NASCAR In-Season Tournament Begins at Michigan
While the first-ever NASCAR In-Season Tournament isn't set to begin until the June 28 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway (formerly Atlanta Motor Speedway), the next three races will be a pivotal component of who will walk away with the $1 million bonus.
The seeding for the five-race 32-driver tournament will be set based on the best overall finishes for drivers at Michigan International Speedway, Mexico City, and Pocono Raceway.
A win at Michigan International Speedway would ensure that a driver will not be seeded any lower than third for the in-season tournament, which will see pairings of drivers face off head-to-head with the highest finisher in the tournament races advancing to the next round of the tournament.
After the opening four races of the tournament, the 32-driver field will be whittled down to just two drivers, who will battle it out head-to-head in the Brickyard 400, the final race of the tournament.
Click here for an in-depth breakdown of the five-race in-season tournament schedule, as well as the list of the 32 drivers eligible.
FireKeepers Casino 400 Pre-Race Info
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be televised on Prime Video, the third of five NASCAR Cup Series races to be covered by the streaming service this season. The Prime Video pre-race show will begin at 1:30 PM ET, and the official race broadcast will kick off on Prime Video at 2:00 PM ET.
The Motor Racing Network (MRN) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will provide the radio broadcast of Sunday's race. For subscribers of the Max streaming service, NASCAR Driver Cam, which streams live in-car camera footage from every car in the field, will be available for today's race.
The overall race purse, which teams will fight for their portion of in Sunday's race is a total of $11,055,250.
The race distance is 200 laps around the 2-mile oval, which equates to a 400-mile race distance.
The FireKeepers Casino 400 will be broken up into three Stages. Stage 1 will end at the conclusion of Lap 45. Stage 2 will end at the conclusion of Lap 120. And the race is scheduled to finish at the end of Lap 200, barring an Overtime finish.
The winner of Stages 1 and 2 will be awarded one Playoff Point, and the overall race winner will be awarded five Playoff Points. The Playoff Points will be added to the reseeded point totals if the drivers make it into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs, and will be carried through each round of the Playoffs.
The top-10 finishers in Stages 1, 2, and 3 will also receive regular-season championship points. The Stage Winners will receive 10 points for the Stage Win, and the point total will decrease by one point for the top-10 finishers in each Stage.
Tyler Reddick is the defending winner of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.
Chase Briscoe Continues Recent Run of Qualifying Dominance; Scores Third Consecutive Pole
Chase Briscoe had just two NASCAR Cup Series poles through his first 144 starts. After securing his third-consecutive pole position on Saturday at Michigan International Speedway, Briscoe has now racked up four poles in his last 15 attempts.
Briscoe's latest pole-winning run came with a 36.826-second (195.514 mph) lap time in qualifying for Sunday's FireKeepers Casino 400. Briscoe topped Richard Childress Racing's Kyle Busch by 0.027 seconds to score the pole.
FireKeepers Casino 400 Starting Lineup
Pos
Car
Driver
Lap time
Speed
1
19
Chase Briscoe
36.826
195.514
2
8
Kyle Busch
36.853
195.371
3
11
Denny Hamlin
36.861
195.328
4
24
William Byron
36.878
195.238
5
5
Kyle Larson
36.889
195.180
6
17
Chris Buescher
36.908
195.090
7
21
Josh Berry
36.920
195.016
8
54
Ty Gibbs
36.927
194.979
9
23
Bubba Wallace
36.937
194.926
10
38
Zane Smith
36.937
194.926
Click here for the full official starting lineup.