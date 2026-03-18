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81-Year-Old fan gets a swing with the Savannah Bananas

A longtime Missouri baseball coach experienced the dream of a lifetime when he stepped to the plate for Savannah on Sunday in the Superdome

Ryan Boman

More than 60,000 fans filled Doak Campbell Stadium to experience the Savannah Bananas play against the Texas Tailgaters in Banana Ball on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.
More than 60,000 fans filled Doak Campbell Stadium to experience the Savannah Bananas play against the Texas Tailgaters in Banana Ball on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026. / Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They say that baseball is a game of our youth. But for 81-year-old Rob Harrelson of Gravois Mills, Missouri, hope sprang eternal during the Savannah Bananas' recent stop in New Orleans. This weekend, the longtime youth coach made his Banana Ball debut in front of over 60,000 cheering fans,

Harrelson has been a fan of the team for a while now, and weeks ago, he sent them an 'audition tape', a tryout reel of him hitting and making trick plays defensively. That was enough for the franchise to give him the call, even if it was only for just one very special at-bat.

The Bananas shared the moment on social media, stating, "Robb Harrelson, 81, made his debut for us last night and despite the outcome of the at bat, it was nothing short of electric."

A Banana Backer takes center stage

Harrelson says that he enjoys the excitement of the events that surround every Savannah showdown. It's what led him to pursue playing and performing for the barnstorming franchise.

"You can watch baseball and fall asleep on the couch," Harrelson stated before he had his brush with fame on Sunday. "But you don't fall asleep with the [Savannah Bananas] playing."

Up next, the Bananas will play the Coconuts in San Diego, on March 21 & 22 at Petco Park, the home of Major League Baseball's Padres. They then move on to face the Indianapolis Clowns in a two-game set at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

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Ryan Boman
RYAN BOMAN

Ryan K Boman is a freelance writer and the author of the 2023 book, Pop Music & Peanut Butter: A Collection of Essays Looking at Life with Love & Laughter. His previous work has appeared at MSN, Heavy, the Miami Herald, Screen Rant, FanSided, and Yardbarker.

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