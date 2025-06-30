Aryna Sabalenka Adds Her Muscle to IM8 as Ambassador & Shareholder
WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is a fan-favorite thanks to magnetic personality and viral TikTok dances. But don't Sabalenka's cat-like grin and relaxed demeanor fool you; her powerful game strikes fear into the hearts of opponents.
For the first time, Sabalenka is flexing her muscle in the health and wellness industry. The three-time Grand Slam champion has officially partnered with IM8, a premium supplements brand co-founded by David Beckham.
Just before the start of Wimbledon, Prenetics Global Limited announced Sabalenka as the newest global ambassador and shareholder for IM8. Sabalenka is the first tennis champion to endorse the supplement brand.
Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Sabalenka about her new supplement regimen, vision for the partnership, and the 2025 WTA season.
What made you want to partner with IM8?
IM8 is a brand I truly believe in and align with. It is science-backed and has all of the essential supplements packed into one delicious drink to keep me healthy and able to perform at the highest level. Plus, David Beckham is someone I have always admired in sport and in life, so working with him is a dream.
As a global ambassador and shareholder, what is your vision for the future of the partnership?
I have so many ideas, but overall, I am just excited to help grow the brand. I think IM8 has the potential to help so many people stay healthy, not just athletes.
How important is IM8 to your daily routine?
So important. Traveling is hard on most people, athletes or not. The time changes, the changes in eating habits, and lack of hydration makes feeling your best difficult. As an athlete, this is even more important as our performance needs to be at its best and we travel often.
I discovered IM8 from my trainer and it really became a game changer for me. I then partnered with the brand which is really exciting for me.
It offers premium core nutrition and helps replace the need for so many different supplements so when I am on the road it offers all the ingredients I need in one delicious drink.
Are there any specific supplements that are your favorite?
Honestly, it’s very hard to travel constantly with a bunch of different supplements, and that’s one of the biggest reasons I love IM8 because it combines all the important nutrients I need and makes my life so much simpler.
Switching to tennis, what are your goals for the rest of the 2025 season?
I am looking forward to continuing to play at the highest level and grow my game. There have been a lot of ups and downs this year, but I am focused on being my best self. That being said, a Wimbledon title and a second US Open title would be the dream!
You have already won three singles titles this season. Do you have a favorite moment from the first half of the year?
I think winning the Miami Open was definitely a highlight. Miami has been my home since coming to the U.S., and I feel so connected to the community there, so winning that title felt bigger than me. Being able to have so many friends and family there, too, was very special.
Last question: Now that you are business partners with David Beckham, will you try to get him in a TikTok dance video with you in the future?
Um – of course! I will do my best; the people need it! HAHA
