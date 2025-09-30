Coco Gauff Signs Multi-Year Global Brand Ambassadorship with flyExclusive
World No. 3 Coco Gauff recently signed a multi-year partnership as a Global Brand Ambassador with flyExclusive, a top provider of premium private jet travel services.
Gauff will travel exclusively on flyExclusive's private jet fleet with her team and family to tournaments during the WTA Tour as well as other places in between. The FAA-certificated air carrier provides private jet services to customers with on-demand charter options across the globe, operating nearly 100 jets of different sizes.
Over the years, private jet travel has become the top-ranked choice of transportation for high-profile players. Gauff, who had ridden with flyExclusive prior to the partnership, has been a frequent flyer on private jets since her rise to the Top 10.
Jim Segrave, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of flyExclusive sat down with Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI to discuss the partnership and the world of private aviation travel in tennis.
How did the partnership with Coco come about?
It really started in the middle of COVID when Coco and her family were interested in avoiding, of course, the crowds and continuing to travel, and the safety of that and the security of flying private. That way, with her and her family was a big part of it. We’ve done a bunch of trips flying for her since then, and the relationships kind of continue to build.
We've explored some other partnerships, ambassador partnerships, in the past, but they didn't necessarily match up with everything that I believed in. The humility part of it and the drive, the work ethic that she displays. And then, of course, you know my own bias of having three daughters myself. She's a massively successful athlete and a great example for my kids and others. All the stars aligned.
What makes Coco the perfect fit to represent flyExclusive?
Just the work ethic that she's got and the drive to succeed. That you have to be ready to fail and learn how to work through that adversity. It kind of goes back to that example that I like to set for everyone that works here that's a part of this team. We work very, very hard for our to deliver for them.
What do you hope to achieve with this partnership?
We'd certainly like to build our presence in the space and have more customers, more athletes in the space. We'd love to have the customers and the fans that are going to see tournaments have visibility.
She's got those family values. She approaches life the same way that we do, and even though she's become the pinnacle of success of what she does, she still maintains those values. We're very proud to be partnered up with her. We'd love to fly all of [the players], but as far as ambassadors, we're going to be pretty selective about who we put in and represent us.
Do you plan to explore tennis and sports more?
Tennis, in general, is kind of perfect for us from a private jet standpoint. It's the right clientele. It is getting more and more young people engaged in the sport. I think that's perfect for our demographic of people that we're looking. I would expect us to absolutely fly more [tennis players], hopefully with this partnership. We continue to deliver as we have for the last five years, and we want to continue doing more for others as well.
What does such a big partnership in the tennis world mean for your company?
I have not done much of this in the past. We've explored some of this. We've done some golfers, and we explored some baseball. But this is kind of the next step in the evolution of kind of marketing and growing your business and having these partnerships and ways to have access into those groups of people.
I think we'll continue leveraging this, and hopefully it shows off our service, our reliability, the flexibility of flying private that is so important to the tennis players themselves. They have massively demanding schedules, and I think that private jet travel in general is almost a requirement. It's not even a luxury anymore. It's something that they must have that flexibility and security.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Iga Swiatek calls the Asian Swing the hardest part of the WTA schedule.
Tommy Paul lost his bag in Madrid and it derailed his season.
Carlos Alcaraz at the Japan Open: "I just think I can do everything."
Naomi Osaka loses to the World No.130 in the China Open.