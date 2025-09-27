China Open: Naomi Osaka Upset, Emma Raducanu and Qinwen Zheng Roll
The Asian Swing of the WTA and ATP schedules is in full swing. As always, the tournaments provide plenty of exciting highlights on the court and fun moments off the court.
However, the time zone differences can cause confusion for tennis fans in the United States. The biggest takeaway so far is that the second round of the China Open WTA 500 in Beijing has delivered some meaningful matches. Below is what fans need to know from Saturday's action.
Naomi Osaka Upset
The biggest headline from the second round of the China Open is Aliaksandra Sasnovich's upset victory over Naomi Osaka. Sasnovich entered the match as the WTA World No.130. Meanwhile, Osaka had battled up to No.14, earning a 12-seed for the tournament.
Sasnovich came back from a slow start to complete the biggest upset of her career: 1-6, 6-4, 6-2. Osaka was in full control of the match, leading 3/2 in the second set before letting the set and decider slip away. The Japanese superstar was unable to capitalize on her service games.
Sasnovich will face the 23-seed Marta Kostyuk in the Round of 32. Meanwhile, Osaka will begin preparing for the Japan Open WTA 500 in Tokyo next month.
Qinwen Zheng Returns
Much to the delight of tennis fans, Qinwen Zheng was back on the court for the first time since Wimbledon. After suffering a first-round upset in London, Zheng underwent elbow surgery and missed almost four months of action.
The Chinese superstar only fell to World No.9, entering the tournament as the seventh-seed. There is still time for Zheng to make up for a season full of setbacks, and today's victory over Emiliana Arango was a step in the right direction.
Zheng defeated Arango in straight sets: 6-3, 6-2. Zheng's serve is still a work in progress, with only one ace and four double faults, but she appeared happy and pain-free, which is most important. She faces Linda Nosková in the next round.
Emma Raducanu Rolls
Today was Emma Raducanu's first match since a draining loss to Barbora Krejcikova in the second round of the Korea Open. The 30-seed Raducanu defeated Cristina Bucșa in straight sets: 6-3, 6-3.
With her mom in attendance, Raducanu was sharp. The top-ranked Brit served at a high level and broke Bucșa 4/11 times en route to a victory. Raducanu faces the fifth-seeded Jessica Pegula in the next round. Pegula has a 2-1 lead over Raducanu in their three prior meetings on tour.
Stay dialed into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
