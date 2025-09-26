Jack Draper Announces Early Return After Season-Ending Injury
After a promising start to the 2025 ATP season, Jack Draper's campaign came to a premature end due to a left arm injury. The British tennis star suffered a second-round exit at Wimbledon and did not play again until the U.S. Open, where he lost in the second round.
Less than two weeks after withdrawing from the U.S. Open, Draper made the painful announcement that he was shutting down his season and would return in 2026.
"Unfortunately, the injury to my arm is something I have to rest and means I’ll be sitting out the rest of 2025. It is very difficult for me to accept, as I was building some incredible momentum this year and playing some great stuff," Draper wrote via Instagram.
"However, I've been through this before, and I always come back stronger as I’m so motivated to fulfill my potential as a player."
However, Draper has announced an earlier-than-expected return. He has accepted a wildcard spot to play in the UTS Grand Slam in London. It is a non-ATP event held every December and is geared toward entertainment over competition. Draper previously won the event in 2023.
"I have such great memories of winning UTS in front of my home crowd a couple of years ago. I think the format really suits my game, and it’s so much fun to play. I'm looking forward to getting back out there and competing," said Draper in a press release for the event.
The total prize money for the event is $1.86 million, with a maximum of $921,800 available to the winner.
The financial windfall will help make up for Draper missing the last three months of the ATP season and the lucrative Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia. Tournament organizers replaced Draper with Stefanos Tsitsipas.
Draper started 2025 as the World No.15 and rose to a career-high No.4 in June before injuries began to take a toll on his play. He finished his ATP campaign with a singles record of 30-9 with one title.
