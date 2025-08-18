Emma Navarro and Talenti Serve the Perfect Scoop for 2025 US Open
Since emerging as an elite talent in women's tennis with a semifinal run to the 2024 US Open, Emma Navarro has been serving up winners on the court, and now she's ready to serve up something sweet ahead of this year's final Grand Slam.
The WTA World No. 11, fresh off a breakout stretch that's made her one of the most compelling new faces on the circuit, has teamed up with Talenti Gelato in a partnership that's as smooth as her backhand.
On court, Navarro is known for her measured precision and quiet intensity. Off the court, though, she is adding a scoop of flavor to her growing profile, blending sport and style in a way that's too sweet to pass up.
The 24-year-old Charleston, South Carolina native has been very intentional in her steady rise to the upper echelons of the sport and says she admires Talenti's similar approach to their creation of delicious treats.
"I think it's really cool that they implement a lot of different flavors from around the world. They're very intentional with their ingredients and the flavors and different cultures they feature in their gelato and sorbetto."
After a grueling series of events in Europe with record heat and a demanding travel schedule, the pro tennis circuit has transitioned to the States, and Navarro is not afraid to dig into a well-deserved treat now that she is back home.
"Europe can get hot, but it's not like Charleston heat. It's humid here, you know, you go out and practice for a couple of hours, and your whole outfit is drenched. I try to stay hydrated and stay on top of my nutrition, and there's no better way to cool off after a long day of practice than with a good pint of Talenti Gelato. My favorite is the Raspberry Sorbetto," Navarro said.
Navarro's rise to the world's top ten has been a series of sweet successes that hit a high note at the 2024 US Open. From the green grass at Wimbledon, where she notched wins over Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff en route to the quarterfinals, to the bright courts in New York, where she continued her high level into her very first Grand Slam semi-final, Navarro has played on the biggest stages the sport has to offer.
With each win, she built a level of comfort for the different flavor and energy that comes from competing in big venues. Just as her personality might imply, she enjoys the cooler and laid-back flavor that some stadiums have over others.
"I would pick the more even-keeled, quieter Wimbledon. But you know, you really can't beat the American fans and playing in the US, especially in New York. So yeah, I think both have their pros and cons. But yeah, just naturally I would say I prefer a more low-key environment."
As 2025 has progressed, Navarro has added more accomplishments to her career with an Australian Open quarterfinal run and lifting her second career WTA title in Merida. While in Mexico, she put on a dominant display in the final, winning without dropping a game: 6-0, 6-0.
As she adjusts to life as a touring professional, the American star is also refining her understanding of the play style that makes her a tough player.
"One thing I do really well is I'm able to, when I'm playing my best, I'm able to sort of manipulate the tempo of points and the rhythm of play and make my opponent fall into the traps that I want them to fall into," explained Navarro.
"I think that's also what I enjoy the most about playing, is sort of seeing it like a chess game and knowing, OK, this is how I want to play. This is how my opponent plays, and this is how I want to get them to play so that my things work the best against them."
While the tennis season ramps up in intensity and Navarro focuses on the last Major of the season in New York, she is making sure to balance the pressures and demands of high performance with the pleasure that comes in treating yourself and having fun with the process.
"You know, people see me on TV playing in a very specific manner. I'm focused. I'm serious. I'm poised. But you know, off the court, I'm pretty relaxed and easygoing. I'll come home from a long day of practice. I'll kick my feet up. I got my flip-flops on. I'll whip out a pint of maybe Raspberry sorbet or Mango sorbet and put Love Island on the TV and kind of relax."
She added, "You know, there's a life outside of tennis, and you work really hard, and then you go do fun stuff, so you can have a life of balance and hard work and fun all at the same time."
As Navarro begins this new venture with Talenti, the partnership seems to be a natural reflection of her layered confidence and refined game, along with the brand's layers of flavor and refined taste. The steady progression and improvements in her game have allowed her to find sweet success on the court, one match, one victory, one serve – or scoop at a time.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Interview: Coco Gauff on her Naked Smoothie, best New Balance kits, and more.
Nike drops $50 shirts for three women's tennis players.
Adidas and Y-3 unveil their 2025 US Open collection.
Venus Williams secures wild card spot in the US Open at age 45.
Jessica Pegula sets her expected retirement date and one final goal.