Coco Gauff Serves Signature Naked Smoothie at 2025 US Open
American tennis star Coco Gauff's first Grand Slam title run at the 2023 US Open was full of unforgettable moments. One of which was an endearing viral video of Gauff snacking on homemade fruit salad courtside that has now come full circle.
The athlete, activist, cultural icon, and Naked Chief Smoothie Officer is officially launching her first-ever, signature fruit smoothie, and it's as bold, powerful, and smooth as her backhand.
Developed in collaboration with Naked Smoothies and inspired by her favorite fruits, 'Coco Gauff's Protein Pineapple Orange Smoothie' is packed with 20 grams of plant-based protein, real pineapple and orange juices, electrolytes from coconut water, and essential vitamins B6 and B12.
To celebrate the launch, Naked is hosting Coco's Corner store, an immersive bodega-inspired pop-up in New York City during U.S. Open Fan Week. Additionally, the limited-edition drinks are rolling out nationwide this fall.
In July, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Gauff about her new partnership, 2025 WTA season, unmatched fashion style, and more.
How exciting is it to get your first signature smoothie?
Yeah, it's very exciting. I don't know how many athletes have done it, but it's super cool to step into this and do something new and unique. As you know, the fruit salad moment went viral. So it's really cool to partner with someone who kind of wanted to do something that was really authentic to me and things that I already do. So that was cool.
Do you think athletes and fans will like the 'Coco Gauff's Protein Pineapple Orange Smoothie'?
Oh, yeah, for sure. I love it (laughs) and I hope other people will like it. I'm excited to share it at US Open. We're having a little pop-up experience in that pre-week, so I'm super excited to give fans the chance to taste it, and hopefully they like it.
But yeah, I'm really, really excited. I got to taste a lot of different smoothies and a lot of taste testing and incorporate flavors that I like, so I'm really excited.
Were there any other flavors that you almost chose, or was it always going to be Pineapple Orange?
It was always for me going to have pineapple in it. Honestly, I was blind testing a lot of stuff, so I really don't know what other fruits were in the other ones that I tried because they wanted to make sure I wasn't biased in any way.
I was also thinking maybe strawberries and banana, but I know that Naked already has like a strawberry banana-based smoothie, so we wanted to create something that they don't already have or something that's not similar.
So pineapple and orange, was the one that I tasted. I didn't even know it was pineapple orange, honestly, when I tasted it. And it consistently was being the one that I liked the most. So then I found out it was pineapple orange.
When I saw that the pineapple in it, I was like, 'Okay, that makes a lot of sense.' And then the orange part, honestly, I don't really taste the orange that much. Pineapple is my favorite fruit, so maybe that's why I taste it a lot.
Switching gears to tennis, how do you feel entering the US Open?
Yeah, I'm really excited. I played my first match tomorrow in Montreal, at the start of the hard court season, and the US Open is obviously my favorite tournament. So that whole thing just feels so exciting. I'm excited to play in New York City. First time coming into it as like a reigning Grand Slam champion, I guess. Hopefully I get scheduled on Arthur Ashe.
Since you have already won a Grand Slam title in Paris this year, is there less pressure in Queens this year? Because I heard Iga Swiatek say today she no longer had pressure on her after winning Wimbledon.
Yeah, I had that feeling thing when I won the US Open, even though it was the last Slam, but I still felt that way towards the rest of the year. And this year, I mean, obviously, I still feel like whatever happens for the rest of the season, like I won a Grand Slam. It's still going to be a great season, regardless.
But I really would love to win the US Open again. I hope it's this year, but I definitely just want to do it again just because, I don't know, winning at home just felt so special and I would love to be able to have that experience again and be in New York and be my favorite part was being home in like three hours and not having to wait to celebrate with my family for like a whole day.
So yeah, that is my goal for the rest of the season, but I'm on that same mindset too. Like if it doesn't happen, I'll still be happy with what I've achieved so far.
You and New Balance have crushed it all year long. Do you have a favorite kit? There is a lot to choose from.
Yeah, you're right. There is a lot to choose from. Definitely, though, from this year, outside of the Miu Miu collabs, I would have to say Australian open. I just felt so confident in that kit and it was giving body, it was giving sporty. I love that one the most probably.
Where do you find inspiration for your fashion?
Oh, definitely a lot from the Williams sisters — especially Serena. And then, honestly, just how I dress, like, off the court. I try to incorporate things that I would wear off the court, which is tough, because when I wear off the court is obviously not comfortable to play in on the court.
So, we just try to incorporate little things like for example, Australian Open, I like to wear cargo pants, so we can put a cargo pocket on the skirt and get like a cargo button on it. And then what else did I do?
The leather jacket in Paris.
Yeah, you're doing your notes. I've worn too many outfits, I didn't even remember. The leather jacket, things like that, just incorporate off-court stuff on-court, which is easier to do on the walk-ons, a little bit harder to play in. So, I do want to experiment more with walk-ons.
A lot of American sports fans tune in for the first time during the US Open. Do you have a message for the general American audience?
Yeah, I definitely would say a lot of people think the US Open is like the end of our season. So even though it is the last Slam of the season, we still have the WTA finals, which is, I would say, the most prestigious tournament after the four Slams.
So definitely tune in to that if you want to see more high-level tennis because the top eight players of the year are the only people allowed to play that tournament.
Last question: What is your hottest sports take at the moment?
I wouldn't say it's like a hot sports take, but I would say, like, baseball is not boring. It is low-key on TV, but if you go to a good ballpark, it can change your view on baseball. For me, my brother plays baseball, so I mean this with kindness, it was a little bit boring watching on TV.
But then I went to the World Baseball Classic Championship, USA versus Japan, and that was like one of the greatest live sporting events I've ever been to. So go to a good ballpark and support a good team. Unfortunately, I love the Marlins. They haven't been to it so well, but hopefully your home team can do better.
Oh, and then I have another hot take that people might... LeBron is my GOAT. I love Michael Jordan, too, but I just didn't grow up with him. So LeBron's my GOAT and, you know, I'm sorry to all the older sports fans. Me and my dad get in debates about this all the time.
