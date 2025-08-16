Nike Drops $50 T-Shirts for Three Women's Tennis Players
The 2025 US Open is right around the corner, and almost all of the major brands have begun rolling out their on-court kits for the final Grand Slam of the year.
While Nike has not yet officially unveiled their apparel for Queens, they are expanding their women's sports marketing campaign to include at least three of the world's most popular tennis players.
So far, three t-shirts priced at $50 in adult sizes have popped up on tennisexpress.com. The shirts are designed for fans of Aryna Sabalenka, Naomi Osaka, and Qinwen Zheng. Below is everything fans must know about the new shirts.
Aryna Sabalenka
Sabalenka has been a Nike athlete for many years, including her extraordinary rise to WTA World No. 1. The three-time Grand Slam champion has starred in multiple Nike ads and has had limited-edition apparel drops.
However, Sabalenka is not yet a signature athlete for Nike. She has sported player-exclusive shoes and said her signature logo was in the works.
In the meantime, online shoppers can buy Nike's "Everyone Watches Aryna" shirt for $50 at tennisexpress.com.
Naomi Osaka
Osaka wore adidas during the early stages of her playing career before switching to Nike in 2019. The four-time Grand Slam champion's contract with Nike reportedly runs through the end of 2025.
Osaka does not have her own signature shoe. However, she has debuted player-exclusive colorways. Additionally, she is the only active Nike tennis player with a signature apparel line that is available globally.
Plus, fans can expect Osaka to turn heads with kit at the 2025 US Open. Online shoppers can buy Nike's "Everyone Watches Naomi" shirt for $50 at tennisexpress.com.
Qinwen Zheng
Unfortunately, Zheng cannot compete in the 2025 US Open after undergoing elbow surgery earlier this summer. However, the rising star might have the brightest future with Nike than any of her peers.
Zheng has starred in multiple campaigns for Nike. Plus, she has a signature collection available in select markets overseas. Nike has designed player-exclusive gear for her to wear during walk-outs before matches.
While fans cannot watch Zheng compete in Queens, online shoppers can buy Nike's "Everyone Watches Qinwen" shirt for $50 at tennisexpress.com.
