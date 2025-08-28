How Frances Tiafoe Captures the US Open Spirit with Grey Goose
The focus is never just on tennis at the US Open. It's the lights, the volume, the late nights, and the subway ride to Queens that feel like part of the show. If you have been able to attend recently, it is also the Honey Deuce. A cocktail that has become just as much of a tradition as a fifth-set tiebreak.
American tennis star Frances Tiafoe understands all of that. The ATP World No. 17 does not just play the US Open, he lives it. That is why Tiafoe's continuing partnership with Grey Goose, the vodka brand that has been pouring Honey Deuces by the thousands every August, feels like more than just a sponsorship.
"When you think U.S. Open, you think high energy, electricity, and the Honey Deuce!" he told Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI. "It's in the DNA of this place." And if there's one thing Frances Tiafoe knows, it's electricity. His game, his story, his smile—it all radiates the same energy New York thrives on.
The US Open is different from every other Grand Slam. Wimbledon has its strawberries and cream, Paris has its red clay, and Melbourne has its Aussie summer vibe. But New York? New York has Grey Goose, the Honey Deuce, and the kind of crowd that turns a Tuesday night match into a block party.
That is the stage Tiafoe is stepping onto this year, cocktail in hand and personality in full effect. He is not treating this like a logo deal. He is folding it into his personality. Someone who plays tennis at the highest level but never forgets that this sport is also about connection.
Of course, no Tiafoe conversation stays strictly business. We started talking about walk-out songs—if he had to pick a track that name-drops Grey Goose, would it be Lizzo's "Juice" or Lorde's "Royals"?
"Out of those two, I'd have to go with Lizzo," he laughed. "But I prefer the Afro beats for a walk out." That's a Big Foe answer. He may give you the expected answer, but he knows how to flip it with his own twist.
Lizzo works because her songs have an infectious energy, but the Afro beats is classic Tiafoe. They are lively and global. Fans who have watched him vibe with the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium or pull out a shimmy mid-match know Afro beats feel like his natural soundtrack.
And this partnership is not just about music or drinks. It's also about the community Grey Goose has built around the US Open.
"There are so many great partners and ambassadors at Grey Goose, so the events are always a good time," he said. "I spent some time with Hannah Berner for an interview at an event the other night at Grand Central, and then above all, of course, Grey Goose has been a partner of my girlfriend Ayan Broomfield for quite a while, so that's always a lot of fun to do events together!"
The beauty of the US Open is that it is more than forehands and backhands. It is a cultural event. The celebrities in the suites, the brands' parties thrown across the city, and the way the whole thing just hums like an incoming subway.
Tiafoe fits that scene better than almost anyone. He is not trying to be something he is not. He dances, he jokes, he daps up fans on his way to the locker room. And Grey Goose, with its mix of sophistication and fun, slides right into that vibe.
"The Honey Deuce is iconic with the US Open, so I always have such a good time at their events here in New York, and I definitely feel lucky that I get to meet and connect with some really interesting and talented people," Tiafoe explained.
At the end of the day, this is the US Open and one of the most coveted prizes in the sport, which means we had to go there: how would he celebrate if he actually won it all this year?
"It would be a big night, let's just say that!" he grinned. "And there would be a lot of Grey Goose and Honey Deuces consumed by the group!"
If you really think big, you can see it. Tiafoe holding the trophy, Arthur Ashe Stadium buzzing with excitement, New York spilling into the streets, and a celebration that probably won't end until breakfast is served the next day. Tiafoe would be a champion who, true to himself, wants everyone to join the party.
Whether or not Tiafoe lifts the trophy this year, he has already written himself into the US Open's culture in a way few other players have. He is not just chasing wins; he is embodying the experience.
That is why when you think about this Major tournament, it is more than the competition on the court. You picture the experience and a stack of Honey Deuce cups that help tell the story of a fantastic night.
