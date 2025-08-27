Taylor Townsend Insulted by Jelena Ostapenko: 'No Class, No Education'
On Wednesday evening, Taylor Townsend defeated Jelena Ostapenko in the second round of the 2025 US Open: 7-5, 6-1. It was a mild night in New York, but the tension between the two players heated up into a firestorm.
Following the match, Ostapenko was waiting to verbally unload on Townsend in front of the umpire chair during their post-match handshake.
The two had an uninterrupted argument for exactly thirty seconds on live television. Eventually, the American tennis star walked away, shook the umpire's hand, and spent the next 24 seconds revving up her home crowd. Check out the dramatic scene below.
Although it was difficult to make out much of what the two players said to each other, Townsend shared her side of the story. If what she says is true, then Ostapenko was completely out of line with her comments.
During her on-court interview, Townsend was asked to fill the audience in on the conversation. "Yeah, I mean, it's competition. People get upset when they lose, and you can't... Some people say bad things. She told me I have no class. I have no education, and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S."
Townsend continued, "So, I'm looking forward to it. I mean, I beat her in Canada outside of the U.S., I beat her in New York outside the U.S., so let's see what else she has to say." See Townsend's explanation below.
Townsend will most likely face five-seed Mirra Andreeva in the third round on Friday, August 29. Townsend is the WTA World No. 139 with a record of 16-13. However, she is the world's top-ranked doubles player and capable of beating any opponent.
Frosty handshakes and trash talk at the net are very common in tennis, especially at Grand Slams. However, Ostapenko will have a lot of serious questions to answer the next time she faces the media.
According to Ben Rothenberg of Bounces, Ostapenko was not requested by any media members for a post-match press conference.
The US Open singles runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the tennis court and beyond.
