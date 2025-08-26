The Inside Scoop: How Orgain Helps Ethan Quinn Prioritize Recovery
The tennis season is a marathon, and players competing at the highest level do everything they can to stay fit, healthy, and ready to battle for hours on end.
Players travel the globe, playing almost every other week for the chance of snagging a trophy or rising in the ever-changing ranks of the ATP. It's a grueling struggle, and every point matters.
Most tennis fans know players spend hours upon hours on court perfecting their game, but it's a lesser-known fact that players spend the same, if not more time off court preparing their bodies and minds for those fleeting, all-important moments under the spotlight.
Up-and-coming American Ethan Quinn has recently partnered with Orgain, a plant-based protein brand. With relentless training and an unforgiving schedule, recovery is extremely important.
Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Quinn about his partnership with Orgain and to understand just how important protein is as a professional athlete.
How did your partnership with Orgain come to be?
It started before I even worked with the partnership [Orgain]. It was something I thought was really necessary for my growth. I need to have some sort of protein, so I immediately was looking for: What's the healthiest one, what's going to benefit my body the most?
There's no artificial sweeteners. There's no added flavors. No added hormones or anything like that in the product. I looked at that, and being somebody who cares about my body and my health, I was like: This is the perfect protein for me.
The days leading up to a tournament, how does your practice, sleep, and diet change?
Leading up to a tournament, I typically try to get a minimum of eight hours of sleep. That's kind of like the golden number for me. Personally, if I sleep too long, I feel more tired.
Getting to the courts with plenty of time before practice, that way I can do any sort of prehab that I need to do for my body, as well as mobility, so I'm ready for any kind of high-intensity practice. Typically, we're on court for about two hours, usually with two different players, and then we do some sort of workout [both in the gym and on court].
Following that, I'm immediately getting in my protein. Usually, I'm having my 30g protein shake that has 5g of BCAAs, which helps me with muscle recovery and muscle support; that way, the next day I'm ready to go.
How does a high protein diet help maintain performance at such a high level?
I have a very protein-dense diet, so when I'm going out to dinner, whether it's steak, burgers, or tacos, I'm really trying to increase my protein. Usually, I'm having an Orgain protein shake in the morning and then again in the evening.
Having the convenience of grabbing a shake out of my fridge, getting on the road, and being able to have 30 grams of protein quickly is something that really helps me.
There's no hassle in being able to grab a protein shake that tastes good and makes me feel good. It's really nice being able to fuel myself completely and to have an overload of protein.
Last question: How do you prepare yourself mentally before a match?
Once I figure out when I'm going to be playing, that's the window where I'll be trying to be focused the most; try to eliminate any distractions that I have, preparing your brain a few days in advance, so I won't be thinking about others things.
Ethan Quinn is currently ranked 84th in the ATP. As one of the youngest Americans on tour, fans can expect to see a lot more of Quinn in the near future.
