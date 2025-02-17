Novak Djokovic calls Jannik Sinner's 3-month ban "strange"
On Saturday, the entire tennis world was rocked by news of Jannik Sinner's three-month ban from the sport. Seemingly operating out of a position of strength, the World No. 1 agreed to a resolution agreement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
This news came just a few weeks after the first Grand Slam tournament, which Sinner won the men's singles title, and at the start of the Middle East Swing of the ATP and WTA tournaments.
All of the world's top players have been asked about Sinner's situation and the uneven and less-than-transparent anti-doping system in the sport.
However, no player's opinion carries more weight than Novak Djokovic. As always, the 24-time Grand Slam champion was candid when speaking about Sinner and the sport's problems with drug testing.
Speaking with Matteo Proietti of Tennis Italiano, Djokovic said, "It almost seems like you can influence the outcome if you are a top player and have access to the best lawyers. Sinner and Swiatek are innocent, it has been proven."
Jannik will have a three-month suspension due to some mistakes and negligence of some members of his team, who are working on the tour. This is also something that I personally and many other players find strange."
Djokovic continued, "I have spoken to several players in the locker room, not only in the last few days but also in the months before. Most of them are not satisfied with how the whole process has gone and do not think it was fair. Many believe that there was favoritism."
We have seen the cases of Simona Halep, Tara Moore, and other players who are perhaps less well-known, who have struggled for years to resolve their cases or who have been suspended for a long time. I think it is really time to do something and address the system because it is clear that the structure is not working like this."
Djokovic has faced Sinner eight times, with the head-to-head record tied 4-4. However, Sinner has won the last three meetings as he enters the prime of his career.
Sinner arrived in Doha for the Qatar Open but left abruptly after accepting his three-month ban. Djokovic will face Matteo Berrettini in the Round of 32 tomorrow at 9:30 a.m. EST.
