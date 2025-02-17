Carlos Alcaraz wears Nike "6 Rings" shirt on Michael Jordan's birthday
At just 21 years old, Carlos Alcaraz has already won four Grand Slam singles titles with no end in sight. Alcaraz could one day become the GOAT. Until then, the Spanish tennis star is happy paying homage to the legends.
Today is Michael Jordan's 62nd birthday. Widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, Jordan has transcended the sport to become a symbol of greatness.
Most of Jordan's mystique can be accredited to his dominant play in the 1990s. However, Nike (and eventually Jordan Brand) played a large role in marketing the Chicago Bulls star to the rest of the world.
Jordan's popularity transcends all borders and demographics. Look no further than Alcaraz showing love to Jordan on his birthday.
Alcaraz is in Doha for the Qatar Open (called the Qatar ExxonMobil Open for sponsorship purposes) and taking part in tournament activations.
The official ATP Tour social media channels shared a video of Alcaraz playing a game at the event and highlighted his Nike shirt. "From the court, and straight to crafts… (paint emoji) P.S. @carlosalcaraz did you wear this shirt on purpose?"
Alcaraz definitely wore the shirt on purpose. It is all a white t-shirt with a picture of Jordan's hands holding up his six NBA Championship rings. Best of all, fans can easily buy the shirt online.
The "Jordan Flight MVP - Men's Rings T-Shirt" is available in three different colorways for $55 on the Nike website.
According to the product description, the heavyweight cotton shirt keeps this classic-fit tee soft and structured while showing off six championship rings to the world. Nike and Jordan Brand do not need much help in marketing the basketball legend, but seeing Alcaraz rock new merchandise is definitely welcomed.
Alcaraz is currently the ATP World No. 3 with a singles record of 9-1 with one singles title (the Rotterdam Open). Alcaraz defeated Marin Cilic in the Round of 32 in Doha today. He faces the winner of Zhizhen Zhang and Luca Nardi on Wednesday, February 19.
