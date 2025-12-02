Emma Raducanu Slams Schedule Complaints: 'We Make a Great Living'

Emma Raducanu recently participated in a roundtable discussion with tennis journalists, during which she discussed a wide range of topics. The top-ranked British player addressed everything from her health to last year's scary incident in Dubai with a fixated fan.

Luckily, Raducanu sounded positive and refreshed throughout the discussion. The former US Open champion is in good physical and mental health as she prepares for another grueling season.

However, do not expect to hear any complaints from her about the length of the WTA Tour schedule. A recurring debate sparked up again during the Asian Swing, where many women's (and men's) tennis players called for changes to the schedule.

Emma Raducanu called two medical timeouts during her match at the Ningbo Open. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Raducanu took a balanced approach to the matter, but overall sides closer to players like Qinwen Zheng and Novak Djokovic rather than Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I think that's a challenge," Raducanu acknowledged. "I don't necessarily think it's something to complain about because it's what we are given. And we are making a great living as well. I mean, it's not all glamorous. There are definitely times when it's very difficult, and we are flagging mentally, physically, everything hurts. But at the same time, what are we going to do about it?"

Raducanu continued, "I am sure there are certain people who go to work, and their bosses make them do something, but they have to do it, it's their job. If we put up a front that isn't complaining, I think that is a better example to the people watching, trying to get into tennis, the younger people. If they see all the top players moaning about the calendar, I don't think that's necessarily inspiring to look up to."

Emma Raducanu was unable to finish her first match at the Wuhan Open. | IMAGO / VCG

Raducanu makes some good points, but that did not spare her from outspoken tennis fans on social media who disagreed with her stance. But then again, she would have been just as criticized (if not more) had she been on the opposite side of the issue.

Since her Cinderella run at the 2021 US Open, Raducanu's career has been defined by injuries and coaching changes. However, 2025 was her best season in years. Raducanu started the year as the World No. 58 and rose all the way to No. 29. She finished with a record of 28-21.

