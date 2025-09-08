The Most Iconic Fashion Moments from the 2025 U.S. Open
With the last Grand Slam of the season comes the last chance for brands to show out on the big stages. Everyone from more established tennis brands like Nike to luxury brands like Gucci partook, bringing out a host of fun and fresh styles in Flushing Meadows.
On-court kits in bright colors and bold patterns took over Arthur Ashe Stadium while other looks from off the court stunned outside the limelight. Nearly every player brought some of their best fashion to the tournament, with some bringing out only the best for their time in New York.
Venus Williams
Venus Williams wore a string of new on-court kits during her time in Flushing Meadows. From a custom Khaite kit to an H&M tennis dress, the 45-year-old brought out all the stops for her 25th appearance at the U.S. Open.
However, her boldest kit came while playing the round of 16 in women's doubles alongside Leylah Fernandez. Williams went with a custom Emilio Pucci kit featuring a flared silhouette designed in Pucci's "Labirinto" print. A scalloped hemline accompanied a matching silk-tie visor bearing the same abstract print.
Novak Djokovic
In honor of all his success in the four Grand Slams, Lacoste designed a custom white leather jacket for Novak Djokovic for his first round match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Creative director Pelagia Kolotouros took inspiration from the spirit of the 1964 New York World's Fair, using white laser-cut leather pieces to build a map of the world across the back of the jacket.
Four tennis balls representing the four Grand Slams adorned the map, each in the color of the tournament's courts to honor Djokovic's legacy as a 25-time Grand Slam champion.
Maria Sharapova
The U.S. Open honored Maria Sharapova's induction into the Tennis Hall of Fame with an official U.S. Open ring on the first Sunday of the tournament. For the special ceremony, Nike Atelier designed a custom dress reimagining the iconic black Nike tennis dress she wore when she won the 2006 U.S. Open.
The dress became a cultural symbol within the sport, redefining tennis fashion on-court. Nearly 20 years later, Nike brought it back in the form of a black maxi dress with a skirt over a pleated underskirt and a shimmering collar akin to the one from the 2006 version.
Five stars embedded on the dress represent Sharapova's five major titles, and a short-sleeved tailored jacket fixed with a button made with an algorithm stemming from her son's birthday completed the sleek look.
Lorenzo Musetti
Lorenzo Musetti's new partnership with Bottega Veneta continued with another custom leather jacket for his quarterfinals match against Jannik Sinner. The piece featured a collar designed with the Italian luxury brand's signature intrecciato, a leather weaving technique embedded in nearly all of the brand's pieces.
The dark jacket accompanied an ASICS night kit, featuring an all black ensemble under the stadium lights in Arthur Ashe.
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka is known for her bold fashion choices in Flushing Meadows. The two-time U.S. Open champion is never one to shy away from a grand kit on court, and this year was no different. Osaka brought out two custom Nike kits, both featuring an embellished tennis dress with a bubble skirt in red for day sessions and purple for night sessions.
A bedazzled warmup jacket accompanied both looks alongside a matching pair of bedazzled headphones, the occasional sparkling roses sometimes embedded in her hair to tie it all together. Osaka also brought out a new Labubu to accompany her during each of her matches.
Billie Jean Bling, Arthur Flashe, LaBillieBu, Althea Glitterson, and Andre Swaggassi joined Osaka on court, her last and final Labubu, should she have made it into the finals, later revealed to be a recreation of her look from last year's U.S. Open.
Frances Tiafoe
Frances Tiafoe has been serving looks since signing on with lululemon at the beginning of the 2025 season. The American brought out several monochromatic looks at the Grand Slams this year, his latest in the signature lululemon red the boldest yet.
The all-red kit features an abstract tiger-stripe-like print, covering his shorts, shirt, and headphones. All of his accessories, down to his K-SWISS shoes, bear the color, bringing a bright new look to Arthur Ashe's crisp blue court.
Aryna Sabalenka
The World No. 1 won her first Grand Slam of the season after two heartbreaking losses in the Australian Open and Roland Garros finals earlier this year. To celebrate, she wore a Magda Butrym draped, high-neck midi dress for her championship photoshoot.
The dusty pink dress comes from Butrym's Pre-Fall '25 collection, made with stretch silk jersey and showcasing a cape overlay across one shoulder. Styled by Karla Welch and Grace Wrightsell, the look also featured a pair of nude, open-toed heels and dangling earrings.
Jannik Sinner
Ahead of the first day of the tournament, Gucci released a special edition duffel bag with Jannik Sinner to celebrate the brand's partnership with the tennis world. The Italian fashion house designed a GG Supreme duffle bag as a tribute to the U.S. Open, with the tournament's iconic yellow and blue featuring on the handles of the bag, with blue trim accompanying the rest.
Silver-toned hardware and nylon lining complete the duffle, highlighting Gucci's beige and blue logo combination running across the fabric.
Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina brought a new look to this year's U.S. Open with a simple yet stunning kit from Yonex. The sleeveless tennis dress features a straight silhouette, overlaying nearly transparent white fabric over bright orange biker shorts.
The same orange outlines the sleeves as well as the dress' quarter-zip neckline. A black-edged collar and matching white visor finish the full look, one that was similarly reflected in the men's kit, as well.
