Sinner Plans 'Unpredictable' Changes After US Open Loss to Alcaraz
The 2025 US Open reached its thrilling conclusion on Sunday with another epic chapter in the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz defeated Sinner in four sets to clinch his sixth career Grand Slam title.
In addition to winning his second Major of the year, Alcaraz finally leaped over Sinner in the ATP Rankings to claim the World No. 1 spot. It should come as no surprise that Sinner was displeased after yesterday's match.
During his post-match press conference, Sinner received a softball question about the future of the rivalry and turned it into a surprisingly honest admission about his self-perceived weak spots and a bold declaration to change moving forward.
"I was very predictable today, on court. He did many things; he changed up the game. That's also his style of how he plays. Now it's gonna be on me if I want to make changes or not. We're definitely gonna work on that," said Sinner.
"I'm trying to be more prepared for the next match I will play against him. Also, I feel like how it arrives to play against Carlos. One thing is when the scoreline matches before are comfortable, but you always do the same things, like I did, for example, in this tournament.I didn't make one serve and volley. I didn't use a lot of drop shots.
Then you arrive to a point where you have to play Carlos, where you have to go out of the comfort zone. I'm going to aim to maybe even losing some matches from now on, but trying to do some changes. Trying to be a bit more unpredictable as a player. Because I think that's what I have to do, trying to become a better tennis player. At the end of the day that's my main goal," concluded Sinner.
Naturally, the media asked Alcaraz about Sinner's comments in his post-match press conference. Alcaraz denied the idea that he could predict Sinner's game.
"I wouldn't say I read his game; that he was predictable. But I know him. It's been so many matches against him. He said as well he watch a lot of my matches just to study my game. I do the same. I watch a lot of his matches. First of all, because I love watching him play. I think it is unbelievable what he's doing," explained Alcaraz.
He added, "Secondly, I love to study him, how he plays, how he feel on the tournaments. If I played him in that tournament, just to have a feedback how he's been playing in the tournament. I wouldn't say he's predictable, but I know his style.
I know what he's going to do. I know his main weapons in his game. I just try to be focused on that. But even though he can feel predictable, it's really hard to maintain that level and play long rallies against him."
After yesterday's match Alcaraz improved to an 60-6 with seven titles (including two Grand Slams) on the season. Sinner fell to 36-4 with two titles (one Grand Slam). Alcaraz owns the head-to-head record at 10-5.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
The most iconic fashion moments from the 2025 US Open.
Shop Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz's Nike outfits from the US Open.
Alex Eala became the first Filipina to win a WTA title.
Aryna Sabalenka beats Amanda Anisimova to win 2025 US Open.