Carlos Alcaraz is Taking a Much-Needed Break After the US Open
If it feels like Carlos Alcaraz has been everywhere at all once, you are not wrong.
Shortly after defeating Jannik Sinner to win the 2025 US Open, Alcaraz immediately embarked on a press run through New York City, capping it off with a new blonde hairstyle that has gone viral on social media.
But with this year's four Major tournaments in the rearview mirror, and the Asian Hard Court Swing right around the corner, Alcaraz is finally putting the brakes on his whirlwind schedule.
Tournament organizers for the Davis Cup have announced that Alcaraz will not appear in this weekend's second-round qualifier for Spain. Complicating matters, Spanish No. 2 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina will also miss this weekend's action.
Spain will be represented by Jaume Munar, Pedro Martinez, Roberto Carballes Baena, Pablo Carreno Busta, and Marcel Granollers. They will face Denmark, led by Holger Rune. The winning team advances to November's Davis Cup Final 8 in Bologna, where Italy seeks a third straight title.
The silver lining for tennis fans is that the ATP World No.1 will not be out of action for long. Alcaraz is next scheduled to compete in the 2025 Laver Cup, held September 19 - 21 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
After the Laver Cup, Alcaraz is slated to play in the Kinoshita Group Japan Open Tennis Championships (September 24-30) in Tokyo and then the Shanghai Rolex Masters (October 1-12).
All of this year's Grand Slam tournaments are in the books, but the race to the ATP Finals in Turin is just heating up. Fans can expect more intense battles between Alcaraz and Sinner as they compete for the top spot in men's tennis.
