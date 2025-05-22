Donna Vekić Serves Luxurious Tennis Style in Mackage Campaign
WTA star Donna Vekić is known for her play and fashion style on the tennis court. Since Vekić occupies a unique space between sport and fashion, it makes her the perfect fit for Mackage's second iteration of the brand's Protect Your Craft series.
The campaign highlights Mackage's commitment to innovation, drawing parallels between the precision of sport and the artistry of outerwear craftsmanship.
Mackage's Spring/Summer 2025 collection is engineered to perform in any setting—whether shielding against the elements or seamlessly adapting to the rhythm of everyday movement.
Rooted in the brand’s legacy of fusing high-performance protection with elevated design, the SS25 Collection launches today, May 22, at Mackage.com.
Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Vekić about her role with the campaign, style on and off the court, and personal inspiration board.
What made you want to partner with Mackage?
I was inspired by the first Protect Your Craft campaign with Joško Gvardiol—the message behind it genuinely resonated with me. I reached out to Mackage because I felt a strong connection to their values, especially their focus on performance, versatility, and style.
When they invited me to be the first female face of the campaign, I was truly honored. It felt like the perfect opportunity to represent something that speaks to who I am, both as an athlete and as a person.
How long have you been a fan of the brand?
I have admired Mackage for a while. I have always appreciated their ability to seamlessly blend protection and style without compromising on quality.
Do you have any favorite pieces from the SS25 Collection?
I love the Pricilla, which is one of Mackage's 3-in-1 styles. It's incredibly versatile, practical, and innovative. The transitional styles, such as the Pricilla, are perfect for someone like me who finds themselves in different climates frequently.
Whether I'm traveling between tournaments or navigating unpredictable weather, I need something that adapts.
Where do you get inspiration for your outfits on and off the tennis court?
My on-court look focuses on comfort and functionality so I can play my best. I like to wear pieces that make me feel confident and comfortable, like I'm stepping to my best self. My partnership with Donnasport has been amazing because I get to be hands-on in the design process for the styles I play in.
Off-court, my style is chic but also versatile for my busy life, which is why Mackage's pieces are perfect for me! I'm drawn to pieces that are timeless, and then I like to add a pop of color or a trendy accessory to complete the look. Above all, I prioritize quality and versatility, which are two things Mackage consistently delivers.
Who do you think are the most stylish WTA and ATP players?
There are so many stylish players, but I would have to say Serena Williams. I admire how she pushed boundaries – she's made such a mark on tennis fashion. Out of the ATP players, Roger Federer's classic elegance is timeless. He always looks put together without trying too hard.
Are there any fashion mistakes you see players or brands making?
It's important to balance style with practicality and to remain authentic. I always chose looks that align with my personality and taste while also allowing me to move freely around the court.
Which tournament has the best fashion culture surrounding it?
Wimbledon definitely stands out with its iconic all-white dress code. The dress code sounds restrictive, but it actually inspires so much creativity. Everyone brings their own twist to it, making it feel timeless and elevated.
Last question: What era of tennis has the best fashion?
The late '80s to early '90s had such iconic styles, but I also love how today's era is blending performance and style more seamlessly than ever. We're seeing more experimentation now, and I think that's pushing tennis fashion in a really exciting direction.
More Tennis Style News
Lacoste drops its Roland Garros 2025 Men's Collection.
Nike unveils Paris Collection for Roland Garros 2025.
On's rainbow Kits for Roland Garros have appeared online.
Nike unveils Naomi Osaka's tennis shoes for Roland Garros 2025.