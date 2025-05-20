Novak Djokovic Announces New Coaches Before Roland Garros
Novak Djokovic will kick off his campaign at the Geneva Open tomorrow as one final tournament to prepare for Roland Garros. Djokovic will conclude his clay court season with a new-look coaching staff in his corner.
Speaking with the media in Switzerland today, Djokovic announced that Dusan Vemic and Boris Bosnjakovic would share the open position left by Murray. However, the 24-time Grand Slam champion continues to keep his options open.
"I don't have any rush to choose where to have someone or not. I don't know at this moment. I'm fine with these guys. I'm happy with the way it is, and we'll see after Paris," said Djokovic before wrapping up his press conference.
Bosnjakovic has been a part of Djokovic's team as an assistant coach and analyst. Meanwhile, Vemic retired as a player in 2011 and has become an accomplished coach.
Vemic has worked with several ATP and WTA players, including Djokovic from 2011-2013 and again in 2016.
One week ago today, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray announced an early end of their coaching partnership. Murray was originally expected to stay on through Wimbledon, but the results were unsatisfactory for Djokovic.
Besides a strong showing at the Australian Open and Miami Open, Djokovic has struggled with injuries and consistency. He has been stuck on his 99th career title since winning gold in Paris last year at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
Djokovic looks to regain his form at the Geneva Open this week before Roland Garros next week. He faces Marton Fucsovics in the second round of the Geneva Open tomorrow. Djokovic is currently the ATP World No. 6 with a record of 12-7.
