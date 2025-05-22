Iga Swiatek's Brutal French Open 2025 Draw Revealed
Last Summer, Iga Swiatek had a firm grip on the WTA Tour — especially clay courts. Swiatek had won three consecutive titles at Roland Garros and showed no signs of letting up.
However, the Polish superstar has not won a title or even made a final since winning the 2024 French Open. Throughout this clay court season, Swiatek has failed to defend her titles and sunk in the WTA Rankings.
Swiatek enters Roland Garros 2025 as the fifth seed and faces a difficult path to a fourth straight title. On Thursday, tournament organizers unveiled the full women's singles draw, which is unkind to Swiatek. Below is a round-by-round breakdown of Swiatek's challenging path to the final.
In the first round, Swiatek will face Rebecca Šramková. In the second round, Swiatek will face either Emma Raducanu or Xinyu Wang.
Should Swiatek advance to the third round, she could face either 26-seed Marta Kostyuk or Jaqueline Cristian.
Swiatek's road to the final gets especially tricky in the fourth round. She could face 21-seed Jelena Ostapenko (who she is 0-6 against in head-to-head matches), 12-seed Elana Rybakina, or Belinda Bencic.
In the quarterfinals, Swiatek could face four-seed Jasmine Paolini (fresh off the Italian Open title), 13-seed Elina Svitolina, 18-seed Donna Vekic, or 29-seed Linda Noskova.
The semifinals could bring top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, eight-seed Qinwen Zheng, 11-seed Diana Shnaider, 16-seed Amanda Anisimova, or 28-seed Peyton Stearns.
Should Swiatek make it through her side of the bracket, the final could be a matchup against two-seed Coco Gauff, three-seed Jessica Pegula, six-seed Mirra Andreeva, seven-seed Madison Keys, or nine-seed Emma Navarro.
Can Swiatek win a fourth straight French Open title? If she consistently plays at her best level, yes. But consistency has been an issue this year.
Swiatek is currently the WTA World No. 5 with a record of 27-9 with zero titles. She has made four semifinal appearances but has been unable to win more than five matches in a single tournament.
Roland Garros runs from May 25 - June 8. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
