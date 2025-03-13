The New Balance Coco Delray Will Make Tennis More Accessible
Since breaking onto the tennis scene with an unforgettable run to the second week of Wimbledon at the age of 15, Coco Gauff has been a leading ambassador for women’s tennis across the globe.
In the years that have passed, Gauff has added impressive titles to her resume, including a US Open and a championship run at the WTA Finals.
In addition to her success on the court, she has taken up ventures with the athletic apparel and shoe brand New Balance to continue her impact throughout the sport.
The newest collaboration between Gauff and New Balance coincides nicely with the Florida native celebrating her 21st birthday.
Yesterday, New Balance and Gauff unveiled the Coco Delray, a tennis shoe that draws inspiration from her Florida hometown while placing emphasis on broader accessibility to anyone who may be interested in picking up the sport.
The shoes are available beginning March 13, Gauff’s birthday. The shoes are priced at $110, which stands out in a market where performance tennis footwear carries price tags that routinely exceed that amount.
“Our hope with the Coco Delray is to emphasize access to sport for all. It means a lot to Coco that anyone who wants to play tennis should be able to pick up a racquet and play,” says Evan Zeder, NewBalance Head of Tennis Sports Marketing.
“The Coco Delray represents her ongoing commitment to promoting this inclusivity within the sport, starting in her own backyard.”
The Coco Delray shoe launches with a new campaign celebrating tennis as more than just a sport –showcasing connection, community and the love of the game.
The campaign video, featuring Gauff and her grandmother Yvonne Lee Odom, tells the story of Coco’s roots growing up in Delray Beach, playing on the public courts at Pompey Park and the community support of family and friends who uplifted her.
Gauff's training at Pompey Park taught her more than just skill; she learned that communities build athletes, and sport can move culture.
Through her athletic moves and eye-catching pops of color on the court, the 21-year-old hopes to inspire even more people to get on the court and pick up a racquet for themselves.
“I’m incredibly proud to launch the new Coco Delray because it’s more than just a tennis shoe – it represents an opportunity to broaden access to those interested in playing the game and will have a positive cultural impact for generations to come,” says Gauff.
She continued, “Delray Beach helped spark my tennis journey, so it’s special to me to tell the story of this community that influenced exactly why I love this sport."
The Coco Delray is available globally on newbalance.com and at select retailers with a suggested retail price of $110. For more information, visit newbalance.com/tennis.
Offered in both men’s and women’s sizes, the Coco Delray is engineered for any match on any surface, from your local park to competitive play.
The performance model blends style, comfort and performance, featuring a low-top model, a nylon plate for stability, and a lightweight FuelCell midsole for comfort and support.
The durable rubber outsole is built to withstand even the longest matches. With off-court styling inspired by 90’s tennis and basketball aesthetics, much like her signature Coco CG2, the shoe seamlessly mixes style-driven design with on-court performance.
New Balance won’t just be releasing just one version of the shoe either. They’ll be dropping new colorways of the Coco Delray throughout the year alongside Gauff’s higher-end CG2 signature model.
The coordinated releases mean budding tennis players can share in Gauff’s on-court style regardless of their skill level.
This collaboration between Gauff and New Balance continues to push the sport forward and helps ensure that everyone feels included, regardless of where they are in their tennis journey.
