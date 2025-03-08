Alexander Zverev after Indian Wells upset: "I'm playing terrible"
It is no secret that Alexander Zverev has not been the same on the court since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final. Zverev said, "I'm just not good enough," and seemingly lost his confidence on center court in Melbourne.
Since then, Zverev has suffered early exits to much-lower ranked players in Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Acapulco, and now Indian Wells. On Friday afternoon, Tallon Griekspoor defeated Zverev in a hard-fought three-setter: 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).
For Griekspoor, it was a breakthrough. Not just because it took six match points to take down the World No. 2. Rather, this would have been his fifth straight loss to Zverev (the head-to-head record is now 6-2 Zverev).
For Zverev, it was a nightmare in broad daylight. He entered Indian Wells as the one-seed and looking to gain ground on Sinner, who is currently serving a three-month ban.
After the match, Zverev was asked if he had been thinking about taking the top spot from Sinner in the ATP Rankings, and he said, "It was in the beginning," and now "it's less; because I'm just playing terrible."
Zverev continued, "For me, I have to find my game before thinking about that, because to become World No. 1, you have to win tournaments. And I'm not getting past first, second round at the moment."
Despite suffering another disappointing loss, Zverev was gracious in defeat. He complimented Griekspoor, "I always struggle against him. He's a complicated player for me, for sure," said Zverev. "Even though I [have] won, a lot of them are tight matches.
Zverev explained, "He played a good match, there's no question about it, but I have to look at myself a little bit. It's nowhere near where I want to be." Zverev is now 12-5 on the season with zero titles.
Griekspoor will face Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the Round of 32 on Sunday, March 9. Meanwhile, Zverev will get some time off before the Miami Open later this month.
More Tennis News
(Interview) Tommy Paul discusses the tennis schedule, training, and more.
Emma Raducanu explains what went wrong in her Indian Wells loss.
Nick Kyrgios cries on the court after Indian Wells retirement.
Naomi Osaka apologizes for "worst match in my life" at Indian Wells.
Frances Tiafoe and Leylah Fernandez serve up style for lululemon at Indian Wells.