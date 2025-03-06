Naomi Osaka apologizes for "worst match in my life" at Indian Wells
There was plenty of excitement surrounding Naomi Osaka as she returned to Indian Wells for the BNP Paribas Open. It was the former champion's return to the desert and first match since January.
However, Osaka's campaign was short-lived. Camilia Osorio defeated Osaka in straight sets: 6-4, 6-4. Osorio hit zero aces and six double faults to Osaka's four aces and three double faults.
Yet, it was Osaka's inconsistent serve and unforced errors that resulted in the loss.
Osaka said in her post-match interview, "There were certain things that felt extremely off because I could only start to practice serving after a certain amount of time."
The four-time Grand Slam champion went even further with a fiery social media post on threads. "Worst match I've ever played in my life. Wow, I'm so sorry to everyone who watched that," said Osaka.
Osaka was broken three times from her nine service games and committed 50 unforced errors in the highly-anticipated evening match.
She said that her missed opportunities were "not a good feeling whenever I would try to hit the balls that I feel like would normally go in."
The 27-year-old struck an optimistic tone going forward, "Firstly, I'm not injured, she said. I feel really good, which is, I guess, a positive to take out of this."
Osaka has dealt with a nagging abdominal injury, and television broadcasters speculate that it could have caused her inconsistent play on the breezy courts at Indian Wells.
Osorio addressed the crowd with a joke, "First of all, good evening, everyone; I'm Camila Osorio." The 23-year-old went on to say, "It's a dream come true. I really wanted to play on this court. I was excited and looking forward to playing a champion like Naomi; I can’t believe I won."
Osorio is currently the WTA World No. 53 with a singles record of 5-3. Osaka is the No. 56 with a record of 6-3. Last night was Osaka's first loss of the season, which was not the result of a mid-match retirement.
Osaka will prepare prepare for the Miami that starts later this month. Meanwhile, Osorio will face Clara Tauson in the Round of 64 on Friday. The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs through March 16, 2025.
