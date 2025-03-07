Nick Kyrgios cries on the court after Indian Wells retirement
There were warning signs flashing around Nick Kyrgios before he started his campaign at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells. Kyrgios had not played since the Australian Open and missed practice time due to an ongoing wrist injury.
A crisp air fell on the Coachella Valley Thursday night, which did no favors for Krygios' wrist. The controversial tennis star had to retire during the second set, losing to Botic Van de Zandschulp: 7-6 (7), 3-0.
From the very beginning of the match, Kyrgios had no control over his forehand and serve. Yet, there were still moments that reminded fans what the 29-year-old was capable of accomplishing.
After falling behind 4-1 in the opening set, Kyrgios fought back to force a tiebreak. However, Van de Zandschulp took a 3-0 lead in the second set, and it became clear that Kyrgios could no longer continue.
Kyrgios called his trainer to examine his ailing wrist before deciding he could no longer continue. He broke down in tears and cried on the court as his short run at Indian Wells ended.
Kyrgios admitted during his post-match press conference, "I guess this process has been probably one of the biggest challenges I've faced in my life. Reality, it's not too bad, but for my tennis career, it's by far the biggest."
He explained his emotional moment on the court, "That's, I guess, why I got a bit emotional towards the end because it's one of my favorite tournaments… I love it here. I've had so many good memories here. It's one of the best tournaments we have."
Kyrgios said he had been dedicated to rehabilitation and training since the Australian Open. However, two days before Indian Wells, he reinjured his wrist, "Literally the second-to-last point in my training session, I hit a forehand, I felt a sharp pain, and I had to stop playing."
Kyrgios said he and his team would go back to the drawing board but cast doubt on his ability to play the Miami Open later this month, "The pain is not great, but I'll just keep moving forward trying to do the right thing. Obviously, the time frame for Miami is not ideal."
He added, "But that's where I was scheduled to play, so I'll see how my wrist responds, and if not Miami, then I'll keep looking forward. I can't keep looking back and being disappointed."
Kyrgios is now 0-3 in singles play this season. Van de Zandschulp improves to 4-5 this year and will face Novak Djokovic in the Round of 64 on Saturday.
The 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs through March 16, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
