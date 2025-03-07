Emma Raducanu explains what went wrong in her Indian Wells loss
Not only tennis fans but the entire sports world was happy to see Emma Raducanu back on the court at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells on Thursday night.
It was the one-time Grand Slam champion's first match since a scary incident with a "fixated fan" in Dubai. Unfortunately for fans, Raducanu's campaign at Indian Wells did not last long.
Moyuka Uchijima defeated Raducanu in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Raducanu offered plenty of reasons for her loss while specifically saying what happened in Dubai was not on her mind during the match.
"I think it was tough conditions, difficult ball from my opponent... I tried to be aggressive, I tried to meet the ball, but I guess it didn't work today," said Raducanu as she held back tears.
When asked specifically about Dubai, Raducanu answered, "I didn't have what happened in Dubai in my head at all today."
She continued, "If anything, a bit of a lack of preparation on the tennis court, with playing someone who played pretty good in these conditions. It's extremely awkward in the wind here."
In addition to fending off injuries and dealing with a scary scene in Dubai, Raducanu is also working with a carousel of coaches. Just before Indian Wells, Raducanu added Vladimir 'Vlado' Platenik to her team.
Platenik will work with Raducanu on a trial basis through the French Open. Raducanu has cycled through six coaches since winning the 2021 US Open (her only WTA tour-level title).
When asked about her coaching situation, she said, "It's good that I have someone who is very experienced here. We'll see how the work goes and how we get on as well - on and off the court.
And you know, the methods and everything. I'm looking forward to seeing how it goes. I think I just need to keep putting one foot in front of the other and not look back too much."
Raducanu is currently the WTA World No. 55 with a record of 3-6. Now, she will prepare for the Miami Open. The Masters 1000 event starts later this month.
Meanwhile, the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells runs through March 16, 2025. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
