Alexander Zverev on Monte Carlo loss: "No idea what's happening to me"
On Tuesday afternoon, Matteo Berretteni upset top-seeded Alexander Zverev in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters: 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.
While Berretteni is a good player who is playing at a high level this year (he has wins over Novak Djokovic and Alex De Minaur), the ATP World No. 34 was not supposed to beat Zverev.
For Zverev, it is yet another early exit in a string of disappointing losses. It seems like the No. 2 has lost all confidence since losing to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open final.
Zverev only felt more pressure to climb in the ATP Rankings while Sinner served his three-month ban. However, Zverev has gone 6-6 since the Australian Open without advancing past the quarterfinal of any tournament.
During his post-match press conference, Zverev struggled to diagnose what was wrong with his game.
"I thought my level was terrible, but that's just my opinion. I have no idea what's happening to me right now. I have been trying to understand it for several months, but I don't even know what to say anymore," said Zverev.
Luckily for Zverev, the ATP season is long, and there is always another tournament right around the corner. In the meantime, it is back to the drawing board to figure out how to fix his game.
Zverev is 14-7 with zero titles this season. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from tennis.
More Tennis News
Novak Djokovic explains his eye injury before the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Jessica Pegula overtook Coco Gauff in the WTA Rankings after winning the Charleston Open.
Carlos Alcaraz said he is "happy" with his game this year and does not think the criticism is fair.
Carlos Alcaraz has an easier path to the title at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Qinwen Zheng threw a ball in the direction of a ball kid at the Charleston Open.