Jannik Sinner Wins Australian Open Title, Clinching 3rd Grand Slam
Jannik Sinner entered the 2025 Australian Open with the easiest path to the final, yet the World No. 1 still made his repeat look effortless. Sinner only dropped two sets throughout a grueling two-week campaign in Melbourne.
On Sunday, Sinner handily defeated World No. 2 Alexander Zverev in straight sets: 6-3, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Sinner faced zero break points, broke Zverev twice in ten opportunities, and took advantage of long rallies (previously considered a potential danger for Sinner against Zverev).
After the match, a visibly dejected Zverev said what was on everyone's mind, "You're the best player in the world, by far. I was hoping that I could be more of a competitor today, but you're just too good. It's as simple as that."
Speaking from the podium on the court, Zverev added, "I'm just not good enough. It's as simple as that. I don't know if I'll ever be able to lift the trophy. But I'll keep coming back. I'll keep trying."
Sinner consoled Zverev before speaking, "First of all, I want to start with Sascha... You have an incredible team behind you. You're an amazing player.
Keep believing in yourself. Everyone who is involved in the sport knows how strong you are as a player and person. Keep it up. Keep working hard. We all believe you can lift one of these very soon. Wish you all the best."
Sinner, 23, becomes the second-youngest man to win consecutive Australian Open singles titles, behind Jim Courier, who was 22. Additionally, Sinner is now the fifth man to win three consecutive hard-court Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era.
Sinner capped off a dominant run in Melbourne and now prepares for an uncertain future. The Italian tennis star is still awaiting a court hearing later this winter where the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is appealing the decision from his 2024 doping ban.
