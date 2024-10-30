Alexei Popyrin Upsets Daniil Medvedev in Rolex Paris Masters
Daniil Medvedev's rough summer has now stretched into the fall, and there are signs of the pressure impacting his performance. Medvedev entered the Rolex Paris Masters as the World No. 5 and the four-seed for the final ATP Masters 1000 of the season.
However, Medvedev faced a formidable opponent, Alexei Popyrin, who is currently ranked World No. 24. The two players had met three times before today, with Medvedev winning every match. However, Popyrin pulled off the upset in three sets: 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (4).
Medvedev fell behind early, losing the first set, and his frustration was apparent. There was a bizarre moment where the 28-year-old threw his racket dangerously high into the air but accidentally dropped it on the way down.
Medvedev looked much stronger in the second set and forced the third set into a tie-break. Additionally, he benefited from a bad call in the third set that could have swung the match his way.
Popyrin was serving to save break point, hit a lob that touched the side of the line, but was called out by the line judge. The 25-year-old flew into a fit of rage. Even the umpire said, "That's a terrible call, I know."
Popyrin was able to contain himself and eventually win the set and match. The Australian tennis star is now onto the Round of 16 where he meets the up-and-coming Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard. Mpetshi Perricard recently beat Ben Shelton in the Swiss Finals and Frances Tiafoe in the first round of the Paris Masters.
Meanwhile, Medvedev will begin preparation for the ATP Finals. This will be the sixth consecutive year that Medvedev has qualified for the season-ending championship of the ATP Tour. However, he has work to do to figure out what is wrong with his game.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.