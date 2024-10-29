Carlos Alcaraz Beats Nicolas Jarry in Rolex Paris Masters
Carlos Alcaraz kicked off his quest for his final ATP Masters 1000 tournament title of the year on Tuesday against Nicolas Jarry. The World No. 2 already had an easy path before World No. 1 Jannik Sinner dropped out earlier this morning due to a virus.
However, Jarry was not going to let Alcaraz roll over him without putting up a fight. In fact, the Chilean tennis star had beaten Alcaraz once before at this year's Argentina Open. But that was on clay courts, and Alcaraz is a different player on hard court.
Jarry entered the Rolex Paris Masters as the World No. 37 and flashed his skill in the first set but was ultimately overpowered in the second set.
Alcaraz defeated Jarry in straight sets: 7-5, 6-1. Alcaraz had 14 winners and 14 unforced errors to Jarry's 16 winners and 29 unforced errors.
After a disappointing quarterfinals loss at the Shanghai Masters and a brief run at the Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz is looking to get back on track at the indoor hard-court tournament. He has already secured his spot in next month's ATP Finals.
Alcaraz entered the last ATP 1000 Masters tournament of the years as the World No. 2 with a record of 51-10 with four singles titles. The Spanish superstar will face the winner of Marcos Giron and Ugo Humbert in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.