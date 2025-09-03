Novak Djokovic Hits 'KPop Demon Hunters' Dance at US Open
During his pre-tournament press conference at the 2025 US Open, Novak Djokovic lamented the fact that if he played well, he would miss his daughter's birthday.
Thanks to his dominant performance, including last night's quarterfinal win over Taylor Fritz, Djokovic will once again miss Tara's eighth birthday.
However, Djokovic did use his post-match interview to highlight the special occasion. The 24-time Grand Slam champion and king of the dad jokes went viral for his rendition of the 'KPop Demon Hunters' dance.
For fans who are unfamiliar with the dance, it is from the popular Netflix movie, where a fictional K-pop girl group "HUNTR/X" fights demons. The "KPop Demon Hunters" soundtrack debuted at No. 1 on Billboard's Soundtracks chart and No. 8 on the all-genre Billboard 200, according to the AP.
"It's my daughter's birthday, so this is a big present for her. Actually, the dance in the end, she's going to rate me tomorrow, how was the dance, because she told me how to dance. It's KPop Demon Hunters and 'Soda Pop' is the name of the song," Djokovic explained after the match.
"Obviously, it's a big thing globally for teenagers and for kids, but I didn't know about it before my daughter told me a few months ago about it. So we're at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them, so hopefully I'll make her smile when she wakes up tomorrow morning."
After last night's victory, Djokovic improves to 31-9 on the season and has made the semifinals of every Grand Slam tournament this year. The Serbian superstar will face Carlos Alcaraz on Friday, September 5.
The US Open singles tournament runs through September 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
