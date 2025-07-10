Anisimova Stuns Sabalenka in Wimbledon Semifinals
The WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka's Major title drought will extend beyond Wimbledon. On Thursday, the 13th-seeded Amanda Anisimova upset Sabalenka in three sets during their semifinal showdown: 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
This is the biggest win of the rising American tennis star's career, as she has advanced to her first-ever Grand Slam final. Anisimova will face the winner of Iga Swiatek and Belinda Bencic in the final on Saturday morning.
"This doesn't feel real right now," Anisimova said after the match. "I don't know how I pulled it out."
The match did feel unreal as it was delayed twice during the first set because fans were passing out due to the heat. The three-setter went two hours and 37 minutes.
The heat appeared to get to the already fiery Sabalenka as she appeared to question why Anisimova didn't apologize for winning a point after hitting the tape late in the hard-fought match.
Sabalenka tallied six aces and four double faults. She landed 68% of her first serves, winning points on 67% and 50% of her serves. Anisimova hit two aces and five double faults. She landed 63% of her first serves, winning points on 60% and 69% of her serves.
Sabalenka was just 3/14 on break points compared to Anisimova's 4/11 in break point opportunities.
Anisimova will reach a career-high ranking of World No. 7 and could potentially rise to No. 5 if she wins Wimbledon. Meanwhile, Sabalenka falls to 47-9 this season with three titles (but no Grand Slams).
