Jannik Sinner Beats Ben Shelton in Wimbledon Quarterfinals
There was a high level of attention on Jannik Sinner's health before his match against Ben Shelton in the Wimbledon quarterfinals. Sinner injured his elbow against Grigor Dimitrov, underwent an MRI yesterday, and moved his practice to a private location.
In the end, there was little drama. Sinner defeated Shelton in straight sets to stamp his ticket to the semifinals: 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-4.
Shelton had surged to his first-ever quarterfinal appearance at SW19 and appeared to carry that energy into the start of the match against Sinner. Sinner won the first set in a tiebreak, then proved too much for Shelton in the second and third sets.
The big-hitting Shelton did not disappoint in his service games, tallying 14 aces and six double faults. The American tennis star won points on 80% of his first serves and 49% of his second serves.
Meanwhile, Sinner hit seven aces and just one double fault. The Italian superstar won points on 89% of first serves and 69% of second serves.
In addition to winning the first set tiebreak, Sinner was 2/5 on break points compared to Shelton's 0/2 in break point opportunities. Sinner hit 33 winners and had only 17 unforced errors, compared to Shelton's 38 unforced errors.
Sinner said after the match, "I'm very happy about today's performance. Playing against him is so difficult. You have chances, and then he serves very well. Overall, we play each other more and more. We get to know each other a bit better. I'm looking forward to these kind of battles."
Sinner said he did not want to make excuses with his elbow injury but explained, "When you're in a match with a lot of tension, you try to not think about it. It has improved a lot from yesterday to today. Yesterday, my day was very short on the practice court, 20 minutes with the coaches."
Sinner will face the winner of Novak Djokovic and Flavio Cobolli in the semifinal on Friday, July 11. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all your tennis news from the tennis court and beyond.
