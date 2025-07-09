Iga Swiatek Reaches First-Ever Wimbledon Semifinals
After a disastrous clay court season, Iga Swiatek has surprisingly found her form on grass. On Wednesday, Swiatek took on Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon. Swiatek defeated Samsonova in straight sets: 6-2, 7-5.
The victory not only marks an inflection point in Swiatek's 2025 WTA season, but it is a career achievement. For the first time ever, the five-time Grand Slam champion has advanced to the semifinals of Wimbledon.
Samsonova's serve was off, tallying zero aces and five double faults. She landed just 62% of her first serves, winning points on 63% and 35% of first and second serves, respectively.
Meanwhile, Swiatek hit three aces and three double faults. She landed just 54% of her first serves. However, she won points on 70% and 57% of first and second serves, respectively.
Even better, Swiatek was 5/8 in break point opportunities compared to Samsonova's 2/10 on break points.
Swiatek could not control her joy, doing a little dance after fending off a late push by Samsanova. "I've got goosebumps after this win. I'm super happy and super proud of myself. I'll keep going," said Swiatek during her post-match interview from Centre Court.
Perhaps best of all, Swiatek got a break in her next opponent. Belinda Bencic upset Mirra Andreeva, setting up a semifinal showdown against Swiatek on Thursday, July 10. Swiatek is 3-1 against Bencic, with her last victory against the Swiss star coming at Wimbledon 2023.
