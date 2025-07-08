Jasmine Paolini Fires Coach After Early Wimbledon Exit
Italian star Jasmine Paolini had a successful clay court season, winning her second WTA 1000-level trophy at the Italian (Rome) Open, and winning the 2025 Rolland Garros women's doubles with her compatriot, Sara Errani.
However, after a disappointing grass court season, the 29-year-old has parted ways with her coach Marc Lopez.
Paolini, who starred in last year's Wimbledon Final, lost in the second round last week to Russian Kamilla Rakhimova, reports Reuters. Days later, the World No. 5 fired her coach.
Lopez has only worked with Paolini since April, following a split her decade-long partnership with Renzo Furlan. Lopez, a French Open doubles champion and Olympic gold medalist, was once a part of Nadal's coaching staff.
"We had some great results together. Especially in Rome and Paris," Paolini reportedly posted on social media on Monday. "I appreciate all the hard work and energy Marc gave every day.
"Now that this part of the season is over, I've decided to make a change. I've learned a lot and made good progress. And now I'm taking the time to reflect on what the next step will be. Thank you again, Marc, for everything."
Last year when Paolini competed for the Wimbledon title, she became the first Italian woman in the Open Era to reach the Wimbledon finals. Paolini has a record of 21-7 and is preparing for the start of the North American hard court swing in the WTA schedule.
