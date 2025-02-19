Aryna Sabalenka crushed by Clara Tauson in Dubai
Aryna Sabalenka's slump after winning the Australian Open continued with a disappointing showing against Clara Tauson in the third round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
In a rare lopsided defeat, Tauson soundly beat Sabalenka in straight sets on Wednesday: 6-3, 6-2. Sabalenka's usually unstoppable serve was ineffective against Tauson. The World No. 1 hit four aces and three double faults.
Additionally, Sabalenka only won points on 46% of her first serves and 48% of her second serves. Compared to Tauson's seven aces, one double fault, and 80% on first serves.
Sabalenka was 2/3 on break points, while Tauson was 6/16 on break points. The match lasted just 83 minutes and was a dominant showing for Tauson, who picked up her first win over a World No. 1.
Tauson said after the match, "I've had a crazy 24 hours after yesterday. I slept maybe 5 hours last night and went to sleep at 3:30 a.m. I didn't know what shape I'd come out here in, but a pretty good one."
Tauson advances to her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal, where she will face Linda Noskova tomorrow. Sabalenka will look to regain her form after another early exit in the Middle East Swing.
