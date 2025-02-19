WTA is banning fan with "fixated behavior" on Emma Raducanu
A scary scene unfolded during yesterday's match between Emma Raducanu and Karolina Muchova in the Round of 16 at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.
Two games into the first set, Raducanu walked over to the umpire's chair and pleaded for help. The 22-year-old was visibly shaken, wiping away tears and trying to control her breathing.
After consulting with the umpire, Raducanu went and stood behind the umpire's chair, almost as not to be seen. Muchova walked over and consoled her opponent during the bizarre moment. Eventually, play resumed, and the two competitors finished the match.
At the time, fans were reporting that a man was escorted out of the facility by security. Later that night, the WTA confirmed that reporting and issued an official statement about the incident:
"On Monday, February 17, Emma Raducanu was approached in a public area by a man who exhibited fixated behavior. This same individual was identified in the first few rows during Emma's match on Tuesday at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and subsequently ejected. He will be banned from all WTA events pending a threat assessment."
The statement continued, "Player safety is our top priority, and tournaments are advised on security best practices for international sporting events. The WTA is actively working with Emma and her team to ensure her well-being and provide any necessary support.
We remain committed to collaborating with tournaments and their security teams worldwide to maintain a safe environment for all players."
Raducanu is currently the World No. 61 with a record of 3-5. Muchova is onto the Round of 16, where she is facing McCartney Kessler today.
