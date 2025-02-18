Iga Swiatek reveals how she spent 4-hour rain delay in Dubai
Despite being one of the most dominant tennis players on the planet, Iga Swiatek does not let that dampen her bright personality. In fact, even rain delays cannot change Swiatek.
On Tuesday, Swiatek defeated Victoria Azarenka in straight sets at the Dubai Tennis Championships: 6-0, 6-2. However, the match was disrupted by a rain delay that lasted over four hours.
After the delay ended, Swiatek quickly defeated Azarenka. Even better, she let her quirky personality shine bright in the rain during her post-match interview on the court.
When asked how she spent the rain delay, Swiatek answered, "I just read a book. I managed to get a quick nap, which was good (laughs), and I started doing some Legos. Then, unfortunately, I had to go and play. So. Legos has to wait, for sure."
Swiatek has dealt with an unbelievable amount of pressure over the past year with her drawn-out doping controversy, which resulted in a one-month ban.
Additionally, she shook up her coaching staff and public relations team late in 2024. So far, Swiatek has played really well in 2025 but has often appeared visibly frustrated. Last week, Swiatek threw her racquet during the second set of her loss in Doha.
Swiatek will face Dayana Yastremska in the Round of 16 at 4:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, February 19. The two players have only faced each other once before, with Yastremska winning their match at the 2019 Billie Jean King Cup.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Coco Gauff suffers another early exit in Dubai.
(Interview) Jessica Pegula discusses her love of dogs, tennis goals, and more.
Novak Djokovic bounced out of the Qatar Open by Matteo Berrettini.
Carlos Alcaraz wears Nike "6 Rings" shirt on Michael Jordan's birthday.