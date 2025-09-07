Aryna Sabalenka Reveals the Book Behind Her 2025 US Open Win
On Saturday afternoon, Aryna Sabalenka defeated Amanda Anisimova in straight sets to win the women's 2025 US Open. The victory marked Sabalenka's fourth Grand Slam title.
Despite leading the WTA Rankings throughout the entire season, yesterday was Sabalenka's first Major title of the year. Her finals losses to Madison Keys (Australian Open) and Coco Gauff (French Open) required a change in mindset.
Sabalenka revealed that a highly recommended book helped improve her mental game and played a role in her US Open victory.
After a frustrating finals loss in Paris, Sabalenka read James Doty’s best-seller memoir, Into the Magic Shop: A Neurosurgeon's Quest to Discover the Mysteries of the Brain and the Secrets of the Heart.
She was asked about the book at the 4:45 mark in her post-match press conference. Below is the video and a breakdown of her explanation.
"Actually, the way it's written is very interesting because it's like a real story, and the guy who learned to control himself and how to not overthink. So, it was kind of easy to read. But reading the book, I realized a lot of things, and that book really helped me to stay focused and to focus on the right things on important points."
Sabalenka explained, "I've seen so many friends of mine reading the book and recommending it, saying, 'Oh my god, you have to read. This book is incredible, so good. It's about how the brain works, and you have to read it, and it's amazing,'
So I was like 'Okay, I have to and it was the right moment for me to go to that book.'"
After yesterday's historic win, Sabalenka improves to 56-10 with four singles titles, further solidifying herself at the top of the sport.
The final Grand Slam of the WTA calendar is in the books, but the season moves forward as the women make a final push for the WTA Finals in Riyadh. Sabalenka has already punched her ticket to the prestigious tournament.
