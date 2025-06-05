Aryna Sabalenka Snaps Iga Swiatek's French Open Streak
After three consecutive titles, Iga Swiatek's historic run at Roland Garros has come to an end. Not with a bang, but with a bagel. A true full-circle moment for Swiatek, who has had a nightmare year.
The fifth-seed Swiatek took on top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka in the French Open quarterfinal on Thursday. Sabalenka defeated Swiatek in three sets: 7-6, 4-6, 6-0.
It was a rollercoaster match, where Sabalenka started off strong and almost squandered the first set. Swiatek continued her momentum by taking the second set before falling apart in the decider.
Sabalenka's serve was not as accurate today but still held the edge over Swiatek, winning points on 71% of her first serves to Swiatek's 53%.
Additionally, Sabalenka was 8/10 on break points to Swiatek's 6/11. The last set took just 22 minutes, with Swiatek hitting 12 unforced errors to Sabalenka's zero during the most critical part of the match.
It has now been over a year since Swiatek won a tournament, much less made a final. Aware of the pressure on Swiatek, Sabalenka gave her opponent a lengthy hug at the net after their high-stakes showdown.
"I'm thrilled. It was an incredible match. Tricky in the beginning. Super glad I found my serve. The third set, oh my god, to win a set against Iga 6-0 on the clay. It's like something out of mind," said Sabalenka after the match.
"I'm super happy right now. But the job isn't done. I will make sure to bring my best tennis and best fighting spirit on Saturday."
Sabalenka has now reached the finals in three consecutive Major tournaments. She will face the winner of Lois Boisson and Coco Gauff on Saturday. She is now 39-6 with one more match to go on clay.
Meanwhile, Swiatek's 26-match win streak at Roland Garros ends, and so does her subpar clay court season.
Now, the Polish superstar will continue trying to win a title on grass, which is her worst surface. She has a record of 32-10 after the French Open.
Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
