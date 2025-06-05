Matthew McConaughey Encourages Coco Gauff at French Open
In addition to being one of the most effortlessly cool actors of all time, Matthew McConaughey is also a huge tennis fan. Moreover, he champions American tennis.
While more and more tennis courts in the United States get repurposed for pickleball, McConaughey always talks about the beauty of playing tennis.
When the award-winning actor is not on the court himself, he is often watching tournaments. Best of all, he shares his thoughts on social media.
McConaughey is an outspoken fan of Tommy Paul, showing love to the American men's tennis player after he won the 2024 Queen's Club Championship. He has also shown support to American women's tennis player Coco Gauff.
McConaughey has commented a few times on the 2025 French Open, including a post in support of Gauff yesterday.
Gauff faced fellow American Madison Keys in the quarterfinals yesterday, and many fans in attendance were rooting for Keys to pull off the upset (even though she just won the Australian Open in January).
McConaughey sent words of encouragement to Gauff after the match, "Quiet that crowd @CocoGauff Roland Garros semis. Let's go."
Gauff faces Lois Boisson in the semifinals today. The former US Open champion got a lucky break in her draw when Boisson upset Mirra Andreeva in the quarterfinals.
Gauff is just two wins away from winning her second Grand Slam title. She can count on having McConaughey's support and that is alright, alright, alright.
